What to Do If Your Company Is In Legal Trouble in Colorado

Injuries are an inevitable part of life, and sometimes they happen at work. If you’ve got a business in Colorado, or anywhere, really, you’ll have to be prepared for an accident happening at one time or another. Things can go wrong, no matter what industry you’re in, and that means legal trouble can also happen, regardless of what kind of business you have.

Medical injuries are a lot more common than many business owners think, and one in 20 slip-and-fall accidents can actually result in a broken bone or fracture, according to a study done by the National Floor Safety Institute.

If you’re concerned about what to do if an employee has a medical emergency while working for you and wants to take legal action, read further. We’ve got the information you need.

First, Don’t Panic

It can be easy to start panicking when you think about legal proceedings, but the most important thing to do is remain calm. Rather than rush to your marketers to try and run a content marketing campaign to paint your company in a good light, take a step back and assess the situation. (Content marketing is when marketers create unique content that can reach your business’ audience in targeted ways)

However, it is a good idea to meet with marketing or PR strategists in order to get things in order. You will probably want to prepare a statement just in case the case goes nuclear. Come up with a key message, aka the most important things your audience needs to hear, see and understand about what happened, so that you are not panicking when a statement is required.

Get a Good Lawyer

Once you’ve taken a good look at what’s happening, you can move on to the next step — getting your own legal assistance. You should have about 20 days to respond to any charges that were made by your employee. It’s important that you act quickly and get your lawyer to help you prepare for the case properly.

It’s likely that you’ll need to gather information and evidence from your other employees on what happened. You will also have to assemble the relevant documents and share them with your lawyer.

Seek a Peaceful Resolution

It is always in your Colorado company’s best interest to reach a peaceful resolution to the dispute that will leave everyone involved satisfied. If that is done, you won’t have to worry about a trial that is time-consuming and costly. However, if it isn’t possible, or the injured employee doesn’t want to reach a resolution outside the court, you’ll have to prepare for a trial.

The judge that is given your case will decide if there is enough reason to go on with the case, or they will dismiss it. If the case turns into a trial, you may be able to request a jury. Doing so could have a big impact on your case.

Become Better Prepared

Once you have gone through the difficult situation that a medical injury at your company can lead to, you should learn from the experience. It would be unwise to allow the same kind of injury to happen again unless it was something completely out of your company’s control.

As a Colorado company, it’s important that you provide your employees with workers’ compensation in case they are injured. By having this ready for your workers, you can avoid legal proceedings while giving them the peace of mind that they will be alright if something bad happens to them at work.

Workers’ compensation will also allow you to keep documents and reports about every medical issue of every employee, which might be important in the future. You should also remember to always act fast when it comes to filing injury reports for your employees, so they don’t lose their benefits.

You’ll Be Okay

Dealing with medical emergencies and any legal repercussions they may have in Colorado is never fun. But if you work with a good lawyer and ensure that your employees are working in a safe environment, you should be just fine.