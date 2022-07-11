Top 5 Home Improvement Projects for Denver Homeowners

If you have a home in Denver, you no doubt love it and want to ensure it’s in the best state at all times. One of the ways in which you can do this is by making the right home improvements. Here are the top five you should make to your home in Denver to boost its value and improve your family’s comfort.

1. Upgrade the Plumbing

One improvement that you can be sure to enjoy a lot is upgrading your home’s plumbing. If there are any leaks around your home or dated piping that’s affecting the quality of water you get, have them replaced. This can enable you to improve your family’s safety and also conserve water when you fix leaks and eliminate wastage. The market size of the plumbing industry in the United States, according to IBIS World, has gone up by 2.9% since 2017, a growth that is expected to continue. This means that you may be able to find a good plumber a lot more easily as they market their services more to cater to rising demand.

2. Work on Your Landscape

Don’t forget to work on your home’s landscape as it’s essentially the backdrop of your home. Apart from improving your Denver home’s curb appeal, an improved landscape may make it possible for you to enjoy spending more time outdoors. There is a lot you can do to improve your home’s landscape, from adding lighting and a centerpiece to pruning the trees and shrubs to ensure that there are no hiding spots for would-be burglars. When you have a beautiful landscape, you may be inspired to do even more for your home.

3. Replace the Roof

The fact that replacing your roof can give you a whopping 85% or even more of the cost you spent on it upon resale makes it a worthwhile project to do. Look for a professional roofing contractor and request them to give you a quote for a roof replacement so that you know whether you can get it done. If your roof is damaged or has reached the end of its lifespan, you may not have much of a choice. In this case, a roof replacement is mandatory for you to keep living safely and comfortably in your home.

4. Paint the Interiors

It’s amazing what a simple coat of paint can do for your home in Denver, so one way to improve your home is to paint it. If the current paint has become lackluster or even started to peel, you will immediately see a positive difference when you paint your home. Go for calm and neutral colors which will be easier to decorate around. Bold and trendy colors may seem like a lot of fun for you at the moment, but you will get bored with them rather fast and have to paint your home yet again. Avoid this scenario by picking a color that you will enjoy for the longest time possible, and that won’t force you to change the setup or decor of your home in a bid to match it.

5. Remodel the Kitchen

Last but not least, you could do a remodel of your kitchen and improve this popular space. From adding more storage and changing the knobs on your cabinets, there are many ways in which you can breathe new life into your kitchen. Set a reasonable budget for the projects that you wish to undertake in the kitchen, which may range between $5,000 and $15,000 for 22% of homeowners, according to Kitchen Infinity.

These five home improvements can make it more comfortable and enjoyable for you and your family to settle into your home or enable you to sell it at a great price if you should choose to do so.