5 Tips to Get Your Denver Home Ready for Spring

Spring is right around the corner, which means now is the time to start prepping your home for the warmer weather and fixing up the damage that winter’s left behind. Here are a few key tips you can use to prep your home for spring.

1. Have Your HVAC Serviced

Your HVAC will be used a lot this season, as it was in the last. To ensure that you have continuous good service from it, it’s important to service it before spring starts in earnest. Set aside the budget for it, since the cost of maintenance and repair averages between $50 and $100 an hour nationally. Generally, it’s not common for a site visit to cost under $100 in labor and parts, so keep this in mind. Even if there are no visible issues with your unit, preventative maintenance is important for anyone who wants to have their machine with them for a long time to come.

2. Do Some Landscaping

Spring will be a season for enjoying the outdoors, so it’s important to ensure that your yard looks good and is ready for it. Prepare for weeding and trim back shrubs to ensure that they don’t scratch the windows whenever it gets windy, as it often does in Denver during spring. Pick up leaves and debris in your yard, using them as mulch if you want to, so they can improve the nutrient richness of the soil. This will help you get a good-looking yard when it will be the most visible, so don’t delay getting this done.

3. Clean Your Gutters

Another important step to take is to clean out your gutters. They likely have a lot of dead leaves and other debris from the previous season and it’s important to get them all out to ensure proper drainage. When your gutters are obstructed and don’t drain water as efficiently as they should, you may end up with wet spots which will encourage mold to grow. Besides leaving your roof looking old and dirty, this will introduce potential weak spots that could cost you extensive and costly repairs over time.

4. Repair Your Roof

Repairing your roof can be a little more on the expensive side, but it’s a necessary evil if you want to keep your roof in good shape. Fortunately, with tax season officially here, you can feel confident knowing you can use your return to restore your roof to its former glory without breaking the bank. With the IRS reporting that in 2020, Americans owed over $114 million in penalties, interest, and back taxes, you can take advantage of good returns to fix your roof. When you’re confident about the state of the roof over your head, you will enjoy a lot more peace of mind.

5. Clean Your Home’s Exterior

Finally, you should clean the exterior of your home thoroughly and have it look as good as new in readiness for spring. Start by spraying down the siding with a high pressure nozzle, but test the pressure first to ensure that it won’t do damage, then clean the entire house. Use lower pressure on the windows to avoid damaging them or chipping the support around them. For the best results, you could put some dish soap in a bucket and top it off with water, then use this to wipe down the windows you can reach, getting the soap off with a squeegee when done.

Once you do all the tasks outlined above, you will have made sure that your home is well-prepared for spring. You will also get better service and a longer lifespan out of your home in the end, something that all homeowners no doubt want.