5 Reasons to Send Your Child to a Private School in Denver

It’s important to make sure that you give your child the best possible education, because this can help them to secure their future. You may have come across a private school or two in Denver and wondered whether it’s a good idea to enroll your child in one. To make it easier for you to decide, have a look below to see five benefits of sending your child to a private school and you may be motivated to do this, setting them up for success.

1. Performance Is Generally Better

It’s common knowledge that the performance in private schools will generally be a lot better than that in public schools. For instance, students of private secondary schools are almost 50% more likely to take IB or AP courses in math and science than students from government schools. This is just one example of how much better your child may be able to be academically inclined if you take them to a private school than if you take them to a public one.

2. Parental Involvement Is Emphasized

In private schools, parental involvement in the child’s education is emphasized greatly. It’s common knowledge that the more a parent is involved in their child’s school life, the better the child may perform at school. As such, private schools will typically provide more opportunities for you to be involved in your child’s school life. This will have a positive impact that can’t be denied, and you’ll get closer to your child in a way that will bring out the best in them in all ways.

3. Academics Are at a Higher Level

In private schools, more emphasis is paid to academics, with a majority of private schools being better off in terms of academics than their public counterparts. They’ll typically have the necessary certifications and authorization to offer a number of academic programs. These include the Diploma Programme (DP), the Primary Years Programme (PYP), the Career-related Programme (CP), or the Middle Years Programme (MYP), which can only be offered by schools that have the authorization of the IB Organization. The status of the candidate doesn’t give any guarantee that authorization will be granted.

4. There Are More Extracurricular Activities

In private schools, there are more extracurricular activities to do than there are in public schools. This avails more opportunities for your child than they’d get in public schools. As such, you’ll find that your child can enjoy a more robust educational life when they go to a private school than they would if they went to a public school. This will enable them to have a more well-rounded outcome at the end of their academic life, and this is what every parent wants for their child.

5. Class Sizes Are Smaller

Last but not least, private schools in Denver and practically everywhere else will have smaller class sizes. This means that each student will get more individualized attention from their teacher. There may also be a lower chance of your child catching an infection or something like that, with children typically being prone to such issues. For example, according to the CDC, roughly six to 12 million lice infestations occur in the United States each year among children aged between three and 11 years old.

These five reasons should show you just why it’s a good idea to enroll your child in a private school in Denver. Take time to find the best schools among them, since not all private schools are created equal. This can help you to prepare your child for a successful future as they’ll have access to the tools that they need for this.