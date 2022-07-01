5 Home Improvement Projects to Get Done Before the End of Summer

While many homeowners in Denver see summer as the best time for vacations, family get-togethers, and other fun activities, understand that this is also the best time for renovation and improvement projects. You don’t want to experience problems with your house after having fun throughout the summer. As a homeowner, it is crucial to identify the repair and improvement projects you can implement to make your space more functional. Get done with these home improvement projects before the end of summer.

Replace Doors and Windows to Improve Security

Your home’s security starts with the doors and windows you install. It is important as a homeowner to check the strength and functionality of your doors and windows during summer and provide the care and attention they deserve. Besides replacements, it serves your interest to install or repair smart security features in your doors and windows. You easily achieve this objective by assessing the project’s costs before making further decisions. The value of the windows and doors market in 2020 was $153 billion. This shows the relevance of doors and window replacement as an improvement project to your home.

Pressure-Wash Your Exteriors

If you want to make a big and positive impact on your home, pressure washing the exteriors should be on your list before the end of summer. Any homeowner in Denver understands why pressure washing the sheds, decks, walkways, and outdoor furniture is crucial. Before the end of summer, ensure you implement this project by hiring expert services and getting the best results. A high-power shower on your exterior is one way to improve general hygiene and make the place comfortable and more functional. You easily make the surfaces clean and brand new by utilizing the pressure washing service near you. You can also rent the machine and do the work to lower your home’s operational costs.

Fix and Strengthen Your Fence

Caring for a big backyard can be a lot of work. You need to check different areas of your fence to protect your home. Before summer ends, fixing and strengthening your fence should be on your list of projects to implement. Check for and replace the rotten wood fence. Ensure you use proper fencing materials, including steel or vinyl poles, to strengthen and increase its functionality. It will cost you more to fix and strengthen your fence but will benefit your home in the long run. In 2018, home improvement spending increased by more than 5%, calling for a proper financing plan before implementing such projects. Having a secure fence is a way to complement your home’s security and protection measures.

Get Done With Energy Efficiency Improvements

Besides updating your windows and replacing your appliances, cleaning and/or upgrading your furnace or boiler should be among the home improvements to get done before the end of summer. Taking these measures creates an avenue to improve energy efficiency and reduce your home’s operational costs. Did you know that saving 1.5 tons of carbon dioxide emissions is possible if you heat with natural gas and 2.5 tons if you heat with oil yearly? This is after upgrading your boiler or furnace from about 56% to 90% efficiency in an average cold-climate home. As a homeowner, increasing energy efficiency is possible by understanding your energy needs and the appliances that call for repairs, maintenance, and improvement.

Spruce up Landscaping

Before the summer ends, give your yard and compound some attention. You will spend more time outdoors during summer. For this reason, sprucing up your landscape should be one of the home improvement projects to implement this summer. As you make efforts to renovate and improve your outdoor structures, including shades and decks, let your landscape and yard get some of that attention. You effectively achieve this objective by working with a reputable landscaping service in your area. You can also handle the project yourself if you have the time and the right tools and equipment.

Before this summer ends, as a homeowner in Denver, ensure you implement several improvement projects in your home. After improving your home, you benefit from spending time with your family and loved ones this summer. The above guide should be helpful learn the best improvement project to complete before summer’s end.