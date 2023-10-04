What to Know About Workplace Accident Laws in Colorado

Accidents are a terrible reality of life, resulting in high medical costs, property damage, and lost time at work. If you recently relocated to Denver, Colorado, and are wondering if there are any workplace accident laws, this article is for you.

1. Workplace Injuries

Although every state requires employers to provide a reasonably safe workplace, work-related accidents happen. These can range from broken or fractured bones to stress-induced injuries or occupational illnesses. Fall injuries are equally common; the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that fall-related injuries resulted in about 8 million people needing emergency medical attention in 2019.

2. Seek Medical Help

If you just moved to Denver and are wondering what the protocol regarding workplace injury is, like anywhere else, remember that your health is of the utmost importance. Every ten minutes, 1,054 Americans suffer injuries serious enough to require medical attention, according to the National Safety Council.

Should you get injured at work, the first thing to do is get medical help. Dial 911, visit an emergency room, or seek care from the doctor your company has recommended. Keep a copy of each medical record for evidence. The evidence comprises all providers’ contact details and a list of all expenses you incur, such as time off from work, medical costs, mileage for all medical and rehabilitation appointments, and travel time.

3. Inform your Employer

In Denver, informing the management is an important step to adhere to after a workplace injury. Let your employer know of your injuries as soon as possible to protect your rights. This is crucial since most states have deadlines by which you must report injuries, usually the same day or a few days after the incident. Earlier is preferable, but in Denver, you’re supposed to do so in under four days.

4. Gathering of Evidence

If you get a work-related injury in Denver and want compensation, it’s wise to gather evidence to help prove your case. In workers’ compensation claims, reliable evidence collection is essential. It can make a difference in whether your claim is approved or refused if you can clearly describe what happened and how it happened. Use the following evidence to substantiate your claim: pictures of the location and your wounds, eyewitness accounts, or videos captured by security cameras.

5. Filing an Injury Claim

The first thing is to file a Workers’ Claim for Compensation form (WC 15) immediately to the Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) following a written notice to your employer. It’s best to file as soon as possible, even though you have up to two years from the date of your accident to make a claim.

6. Suing your Employer

In Denver, injured construction site workers can directly sue their employer if no safety equipment is provided. According to Colorado law, a construction business can’t escape a personal injury lawsuit outside the workers’ compensation system if it doesn’t offer the appropriate safety equipment as required by law. The construction industry is held to such high standards because it’s a rapidly growing market. For instance, by 2028, the global fencing market is projected to be worth $444.5 million, according to a Zion Market Research analysis. If you factor in that the industry has many sub-sectors, you can start to see why the potential for injuries at the workplace is high.

7. Workers Compensation Coverage

Most people in Denver don’t know this, but in Colorado, nearly all public and private companies must offer workers’ compensation coverage. The employer is required by Colorado law to show details of workers’ compensation coverage in the workplace. You’ll need to inquire whether your employer offers workers’ compensation insurance. Employees all too frequently discover there’s no such coverage after an injury. You can sue the business for personal injury compensation.

Always establish if your employer offers compensation for workplace injuries. To be fully compensated after an injury at work, file an injury report with the DWC and adhere to the statute of limitations. Consider hiring a workers’ compensation attorney to help you get the maximum compensation possible.