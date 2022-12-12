What Jobs Were On the Rise in Colorado in 2022?

If you plan on moving to Denver or another area in Colorado in 2022, you have a great opportunity to benefit from the booming economy and local job market. According to recent reports, many of the fastest-growing jobs in Colorado are related to healthcare, technology, and business services. Below are some of the many new jobs you can find in Denver and other areas of Colorado.

Healthcare Jobs

Healthcare is undoubtedly one of the most successful industries in the state, with thousands of new positions opening up each year. Jobs in the healthcare industry are varied and could include roles such as medical assistants, nurses, lab technicians, physical therapists, home health aides, and more. In addition to these traditional positions, there are also a number of new roles coming up in the healthcare field that will be available soon.

For instance, telehealth and virtual care have already become integral parts of the healthcare system, and there are growing opportunities for nurses and healthcare professionals to work in this space.

Technology Jobs

Technology is an ever-evolving field that is full of potential and opportunity. With the increasing demand for technology solutions, more companies in Colorado require workers who can help them keep up with the changing landscape. For instance, security in finance and technology can help prevent embezzlement. Embezzlement is a type of white-collar crime that can be committed through the use of technology. As a result, there is an increasing demand for people knowledgeable in cybersecurity and other related fields. Other types of technology jobs in Colorado include software engineers, web developers, and database administrators.

Business Services Jobs

The business services sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Colorado, with new roles opening up every day. These could include roles such as customer service representatives, salespeople, accountants, financial analysts, and more. With the increasing demand for business services in Colorado, there are also many job opportunities available in administrative roles, such as office managers, receptionists, and account clerks. Consider interning at a business services firm to get a better idea of what types of jobs are available.

Arborist Services

The market for the Tree Trimming Services industry is at an astounding $29.1 billion as of 2022, with much of the work being done in Colorado. Certified arborists in Denver and other cities are responsible for trimming trees, pruning shrubs, treating diseased plants, and providing safety inspections. In addition to these traditional services, new technologies such as drones and remote sensing devices are being used to survey trees and assess the health of forests. If you’re interested in working in nature and have a background in engineering or forestry, this could be an ideal job for you.

Cleaning Services

According to Statista, as of May 2020, almost three million people work in the cleaning services industry in the United States. If you’re someone who likes to keep things tidy and clean, then you might consider a job in the cleaning services industry. With a growing need for professional cleaners in Colorado, there are many job opportunities available, including janitorial work, industrial cleaning, window washing, and more.

Hospitality

Denver and Colorado receive hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, and the hospitality industry is critical to providing excellent service to these travelers. There are many opportunities available in this field, including roles such as hotel managers, chefs, waitstaff, and more. In addition to traditional positions in hotels, there are also plenty of new roles opening up in the hospitality sector that involve technology-focused skills like virtual customer service and digital marketing.

Overall, the rising jobs in Colorado make it an ideal place to settle down. Whether you’re looking for a career in healthcare, technology, or business services—or even arborist or cleaning services—there is something for everyone. If you’re considering moving to Colorado soon, now is the perfect time to take advantage of all the great opportunities available!