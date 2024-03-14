What Are the Legal Rights of Denver Tenants?

Living as a tenant in Denver is protected by a number of rights that you have for the duration of your tenancy. While most landlords will abide by the law and not abuse any of the rights that their tenants have, some may end up doing so, either knowingly or unknowingly. With this in mind, it’s clearly best that you learn about the legal rights that you have as a tenant in Denver so that if you experience any issues, you’ll be well aware of what you should do and where you stand.

Protection of Your Security Deposits

When you move into a house as a tenant, you’re obligated to pay a security deposit. This will generally vary from one property to the next, and it’s general protection for the property. That said, when you reach the end of your tenancy agreement and the house is in a state that’s acceptable as per the agreement that you had with the landlord, you have the right to get your security deposit back. The term set for the landlord to return this amount is typically 30 days, but they can negotiate to have up to 60 days to return it. This may change in situations whereby a tenant has to be evicted, with a landlord generally having to file a motion in court so that they can lawfully evict a tenant, according to New York State law.

The Right to a Safe and Habitable Living Space

Next, every tenant has the right to live in a space that’s safe and habitable. This means that the housing unit must have running water, and all the appliances should be functional. The house shouldn’t have mold, pests, or toxic substances in the walls or any part of it.

With Florida being home to some of the nation’s toughest building codes, you can be sure that it will be hard to find a house that doesn’t meet the set safety and habitability standards. All the same, it’s important to know them so that you don’t expose yourself to risk living in an uninhabitable rental unit. If anything in the house develops an issue for which you’re not directly responsible, the landlord should be the one to fix it.

The Right to Fair Housing

You also have a right to air housing as a tenant, which means that you should be protected by anti-discrimination laws. On this note, discrimination of all kinds is prohibited, including discrimination that’s based on national origin, race, color, creed, gender, ancestry, marital status, family status, and even disability. If you face discrimination on any of these grounds, keep in mind that the law can protect you from the outcome. Living in a house that’s free of such issues can make it more attractive for you to live in the same house for a long time. In fact, this could be the reason why 61% of people, according to Zippia, choose to renovate their current home as opposed to moving.

The Right to Privacy and Quiet Enjoyment

Last but not least, you have the right to peaceful enjoyment of the premises that you rent. This means that you shouldn’t be disturbed by constant noise or harassment of any kind while you’re on the property. As such, you should be in a position to live peacefully and make the most of every moment that you spend in your rented space, unless you’ve been notified about issues that you may face for a given period.

If you face abuse to any of these legal rights that you have as a tenant in Denver, you can file a complaint against your landlord. You can also seek to be released from a lease with no further obligation if the landlords don’t make timely repairs and take other measures to keep the property habitable. With this information, you should be in a position to make the most out of your tenancy once you find the ideal rental unit.