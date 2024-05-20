Upgrade Your Denver Home Office With These Simple Additions

It’s hard to beat having a home office in Denver. You have all the comforts of home while you work without that pesky commute! Here are some additions to make it the perfect place to be during office hours.

Get a New Air Conditioner

Summer in Denver is great, but there are times when it can get really hot. It’s hard to focus when you’re sweating a lot, and taking constant water breaks can interrupt your workflow. That’s when it’s time to upgrade and get a new air conditioner.

An air conditioner can last a long time, typically 20 years or more. However, their effectiveness can diminish over the course of those years, even with regular maintenance work. That’s why it’s better to get a new one.

There’s another reason why we’re recommending the upgrade. An air conditioner from the turn of the century isn’t the same as one from today. Technology has advanced over the decades, which means that your unit can be a lot more efficient today, thanks to brands like EnergyStar.

Not only will you be able to stay cool but you can also save money since the EnergyStar rating can make your unit conserve energy, which translates to a lower energy bill. That’s money you can save for other home upgrades.

Get a New Space Heater

While the temperatures can soar at times during summer in Denver, they can drop precipitously during the winter. You don’t want to be sitting at your desk in your home office trying to type with gloves on. Yes, your furnace can keep you warm, but you don’t want to have it blasting all the time since that can drive up your bills.

Instead, you can get a space heater, since that can concentrate the warmth in one area and keep you toasty. They are popular for heating up rooms that are roughly 130-150 square feet, which is perfect for the dimensions of a home office.

While this is a great option for staying warm while working, you need to be careful about where you place it in your office. That’s because they can be fire hazards if put near things like curtains. Also, you need to be sure to turn it off each time you’re not in the room.

Add Some Flowers

When it comes to working in a home office, there’s more than just physical comfort. You want to look at joyful items, too! There are some touches that you can add, like flowers. They come in all colors and sizes and really spruce up your home office no matter what season it is. 23% say they buy flowers just because, and you can join this group with a weekly trip to your local florist!

These are just three ways you can upgrade your home office. Find the things that suit you and your budget and then get ready to work in your best environment. After all, you’ll be your most productive when you’re happy in your working space.