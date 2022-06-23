Top 7 Best Home Improvement Projects for Your Denver Home

Whether you have stayed in your house for a while or just moved in, adding value to your Denver home is essential. There are various ways you can remodel your home with the help of a professional to achieve the desired outcome. Follow the listed home improvement projects to increase the overall valuation of your Denver property.

Enhance Curb Appeal

Curb appeal makes your home attractive to buyers should you decide to sell it, increasing its value. Consider removing clutter, cleaning the front yard, and trimming overgrown shrubs to reveal the beauty of your property. To create the required impact, you may position similar plants together and use various colors in your planting composition to create a unique garden. Add colored rocks and stones to your landscape to bring texture and contrast. Add solar garden lights to illuminate your garden during the night.

New Paint Makes a Difference

Painting your Denver home is the most straightforward home improvement project you may consider. A new coat of paint helps upgrade your home’s look, mainly if it is an old house. Consider choosing trendy colors that add character to your property, making it have the attributes of a newly built property. Accentuate areas like shutters, window frames, and columns, use a lighter or darker shade of the primary color when painting. Install exterior LED wall lights with a glare control diffuser on the entrance doorway to add a final touch.

Spice up Your Kitchen

Upgrading your kitchen increases the resale value of your Denver home, since most homebuyers look at the kitchen first. Transforming the kitchen to a more appealing and efficient modular system is essential. Homeowners short on a budget may consider undertaking simple projects, including re-painting or re-staining cabinets to achieve the desired outcome. Install granite countertops in your kitchen as the material brings a timeless appeal and aura. There are various shades of granite you can work with to match your kitchen flooring, walls, and cabinets. Granite countertops are the most preferred, with 64% of homeowners using them in their kitchens.

Make it Energy Efficient

Energy conservation increases the value of your home, leading to a significant return. Energy Efficient Mortgages (EEMs) provide lower rates and greater borrowing capacity for homeowners and buyers planning an energy improvement retrofit. Double-paned windows, energy-efficient glass, energy-saving appliances, LED lights, and insulation minimizes your electric bills, which increases your property value. Pipes relaying water from the heater must be properly insulated with the help of a professional to ensure they work properly. Statistics database reports indicate that 10% of homes have leaks in their plumbing.

Replace the Roof

If your property is at least 20 years old, you should consider replacing the roof with the help of a professional. RoofingContractor.com reports indicate that at least 5 million new roofs are installed yearly. Regardless of whether there are leaks or not, such an improvement project will provide the next homeowner with the required assurance that the house is safe. Try out energy-efficient choices to save on heating and cooling utility bills. Cover valuables stored in the attic with plastic sheets when replacing the roof to protect them from dirt and dust that rain down during roof installation and dismantling. Take delicate decorative objects and artwork down to ensure they are not damaged, and remove any antennae, satellite dishes, and other items on your exterior walls.

Spruce up Your Bedroom

Installing a new carpet adds the required class to your bedroom. Add visual interest by employing different patterns, colors, and textures in your window treatments. Go for elegant-looking blinds, curtains, beddings, and upholstery to make the room more appealing. Consider recreating your cabinets and closets by re-painting them and replacing old drawer handles with decorative ones. Install mirrors in the room to create the impression of a larger room if your bedroom space is small.

Disaster Preparedness Repairs

The increased risk of climate-related disasters has enabled most homeowners to undertake projects that protect their homes if such incidents occur. The increasing intensity and frequency of storms in vulnerable areas have made homeowners invest in flood mitigation solutions, including sea wall barriers and flood-proof windows to protect their properties.

A house is a long-term investment and a basic need. Follow the above tips to create satisfaction and comfort and increase the overall value of your Denver property. Hire a professional to assist you in handling major home renovation projects.