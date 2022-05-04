Top 4 Best Home Improvements for Denver Homeowners

If you’re considering home improvements, there are a lot of things you have to think about. You need to consider the costs, as well as prioritize what needs to happen first in your home. If you’re a Denver homeowner, home improvement can increase the value of your home, as well as make it a more pleasant place to live. So if you’re looking for home improvement tips for your Denver home, here are some to consider.

Get a New Roof

Your roof is designed to last a long time, but not forever. If your home’s roof is damaged or reaching the end of its intended lifespan, it might be a good idea to invest in a new one. While it is an expensive investment, it is also a worthwhile one. A new roof can bring in 85% or more of its investment when you sell the house. Sometimes, homeowners will get more than 100% of their investment back during the sale. So, if your Denver house could use a new roof, you should consider investing in one.

Update Your HVAC

Your home’s HVAC system is responsible for keeping the interior comfortable. It also determines the air quality of your home. If it has been a while since you maintained or updated your HVAC, that is a good home improvement project to do. A new HVAC system, along with some easy insulation practices, can cut your air conditioning bill by 20 to 50% each year. This could mean saving a lot of money in the future. So, even if buying a new HVAC system or updating your current one seems expensive, it is worth it in the long run.

Get an Inspection

Whether you’re moving into a new Denver home or you have been there a while, getting an inspection can always help. A professional home inspector can check the entire property and let you know what needs to be repaired. You can use the results to prioritize your home improvement plans. Some problems are more common than others. In the case of 20% of home inspectors, they found problems with the roof. Problems in the electrical system were found by 18.7% while issues with windows were found in 18.4% of inspections. Less common, but still possible, problems include plumbing issues, which were found by 13.6% of inspectors, and water heater issues found by 12.2% of inspectors. If you know exactly what the problems are with your home, you can choose the right renovations.

Improve Your Yard

You’re going to want to use the backyard a lot in Denver. So it can be a very good investment if you consider ways to improve the yard. Look into building a deck or patio. You might also hire landscapers to help you make the space more appealing. There are many different things you can do with your yard. Consider your family’s needs, your budget, and the home’s resale value as you look into all of your options. This will help you make a personalized plan that will fulfill all of your yard’s needs.

Your Denver home could always use some improvements. It is important that you plan ahead and make sure that everything is going to go smoothly before you begin the process. Take some time to consider what your home needs. Some issues are more common than others, so look into those. If you’re unsure what to focus on, a professional inspector can help. Then take that information and form a plan. Going into home improvements with a plan in place can help you get the best results in your Denver home.