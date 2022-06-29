The Used Outdoor Gear Market Is on the Rise, Research Shows

Denver is packed with fun outdoor activities, especially when the sun is shining. However, as a resident, you must ensure you have the right gear for whatever activity that excites you. Purchasing new outdoor gear can be costly, especially if you are on a budget. This is why the used gear market has seen exponential growth over the last few years.

According to recent research conducted by second-hand sales site thredUP, the re-commerce industry is expected to grow to $75 billion by 2025, and outdoor gear is a part of that growth. Denver specifically is seeing its fair share of re-commerce businesses pop up across the city, making outdoor gear more affordable and easy to access for those looking to get out into the great outdoors without breaking their budget. Among them is Wilderness Exchange Unlimited in Denver’s LoHi neighborhood.

But what exactly makes used outdoor gear the ideal choice for Denver residents? Here, we’ll take a look at some of the key reasons to consider buying used and refurbished outdoor gear the next time you’re looking for a great hike or rock climb.

What Makes Used Outdoor Gear a Smart Choice?

It’s Easy to Come By

One of the reasons most customers rush to second-hand outdoor gear is that it’s readily available on the market. Buying from a brick-and-mortar shop is an excellent idea if you are in the store’s proximity. Nonetheless, the internet has transformed almost everything today, including the gear market. You will find different websites offering these products at reasonable prices. Reports have revealed about 1.8 million websites run daily worldwide.

Affordability

Price is one of the critical considerations you should have when buying outdoor gear. In most cases, new products are costlier than refurbished ones that work just as well. Used gear is lower-priced, meaning you can get a quality product without hurting your budget.

Caring for the Environment

As an outdoor enthusiast, you should do all you can to ensure you make the world a better place by using eco-friendly products. Recycling outdoor gear means reducing your carbon footprint and the carbon footprint of outdoor gear businesses, which don’t need to produce or transport as many products. Some companies have taken a few initiatives, like reducing water usage, minimizing waste, leveraging solar power, and using recycled and organic materials to create eco-friendly gear. Nonetheless, the fact remains that the production of new items has an immense impact on the environment.

Of course, when you decide to buy used outdoor gear, it’s important to make sure that you’re getting a good deal. So, how do you know what to look for? Here are a few things to consider.

Factors to Keep in Mind When Buying Used Outdoor Gear

The Price

There are many outdoor gear dealers in Denver, CO, today, meaning there is a variance in their products’ prices. It is advisable to compare different prices before picking any gear. You can walk around and window-shop. Moreover, you can scroll through a few websites offering these prices to get a clearer glimpse of what they sell and their charges.

Shop in Person

Purchasing outdoor gear is an activity that requires attention to detail if you desire to get the best product. Online shopping may sound convenient and easy, considering you can do it from home comfortably. However, it’s a good idea to shop in person to ensure you’re getting what you ordered. After all, you must be sure of the gear’s condition, texture, and appearance. You can only achieve that by visiting the seller in person to see and touch the actual product.

Consider Test-Driving the Gear

It would be unwise to take home an item you are not sure will effectively serve its purpose. Testing the product assures you the gear will function as intended. Fortunately, most dealers will allow you to test their products before purchasing. If you need a mountain bike, skating shoes, tents, or any other outdoor requirement, you must first take it for a ride.

Source Locally

Buying within your community has several benefits. The most outstanding one is that you create close relationships with dealers who will point you in the right direction. Such sellers are among the first to see used and new items arriving on the market.

Buying used outdoor gear is a consideration many outdoor enthusiasts have taken seriously in the current generation. Do not be left out, mainly because of its many advantages. Make your outdoor experience complete without compromising quality, performance, or your budget.