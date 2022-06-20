Summer Car Care Tips for Denver Residents

Hot weather is hard on your car. That’s why ensuring you’re keeping up with car maintenance this summer is important. If you’re a Denver resident, here are a few key summer car care tips to keep in mind as the hot weather continues.

Check Your Tires

When you visit the garage, have your vehicle tires checked for wear and the right air pressure. If you have a tire with a leak or worn threads, you’ll need to have it replaced. Make sure your spare tire is ready to go just in case, as well. Keeping your tires filled with air and checking them weekly during the summer will prevent unexpected accidents and blowouts on the road. In addition, you’ll want to make sure you’re taking other precautions to protect your tires. If you have an asphalt driveway, make sure you’re getting it sealed on a regular basis so it will last for the full 15-20 years of its lifespan.

Maintain Your Air Conditioning

In hot weather, air conditioning makes any amount of time in the car more bearable. That’s why it’s so important to keep up with air conditioning maintenance in your vehicle. It’s possible that you might need new parts or a coolant change every few years or so. Having your air conditioning looked at once annually will ensure that your car is ready to handle whatever temperatures may arise over the summer months.

Book an Oil Change

Whether you have a used or new car, there are few things more important than regular oil changes. A good rule of thumb to follow is getting an oil change every 7,500-10,000 miles. For older vehicles, you may want to get an oil change every 3,000-5,000 miles as a result of the older engine. With almost 2.8 million miles of paved roads to travel in the U.S., you’ll want to make sure you can traverse as many miles as you want with ease.

Keep Your Windshield Clear

Your windshield is an integral part of your vehicle. Without it, you would be subject to all kinds of flying debris. Not only is it important to keep your windshield clean, but it’s also important to make sure it’s not damaged. Check the windshield and windows for cracks and chips every now and again. This is especially important if you’ve been driving on loose stone. Fortunately, most windshield cracks can easily be repaired. In fact, if the windshield crack is less than 12 inches in length then there’s no need to replace your whole windshield.

Keep Your Battery in Good Shape

Summer can be hard on your car battery. Higher temperatures outside mean higher temperatures under the hood. Unfortunately, more heat under your car’s hood accelerates corrosion inside the battery. That’s why having your car battery checked during the summer is such an important task. If you neglect your battery during these hotter months, you could end up with shorter battery life in the long run.

If you’re worried about your car this summer, don’t hesitate to act on some of these tips. A vehicle tune-up in the summer is essential to keep your vehicle running well. So drive safe and visit your mechanic sooner rather than later!