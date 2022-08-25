Steps to Take After a Storm Damages Your Roof

As a homeowner, it’s important for you to make sure that your home is in a great state and that every part of the structure, especially an important one such as the roof, is in good shape. This makes it crucial to know the steps to take after your roof undergoes storm damage in order to save it from further damage. Here are the steps that you need to take in this situation.

Assess How Much Damage Has Been Done

This is the very first step to take since it will dictate what other steps will follow afterward. When you know the extent of the damage, you can more easily discuss the fixes with your insurance company as well as the Denver roofing contractor whose services you sign up for. If you have a pair of binoculars, use them to have a closer look at the roof from the safety of the ground. This may make it easier for you to look at your roof up close and make a better approximation of the square foot in terms of damage done. Remember to have your roof inspected and maintained on a regular basis after this so that it’s a lot stronger and better prepared to handle whatever comes. This is despite the fact that up to 65% of homeowners said in a consumer survey that weather damage was their main motivation to repair their roofs.

Make Any Fixes that You Can Make Immediately

Next, it’s important for you to secure your home and prevent further damage from coming to your property. This is especially important for you to do if the damage is severe and directly above the living space in your house. Move any furniture and other valuables away from the area in question and place a bucket under the leak to catch any water that may fall through. If the damaged area is large, you could use a method of strapped tarping to make sure that the damage is contained. Remember that this is a temporary step that aims to act as an emergency solution for a short period only.

Notify Your Insurance Company

Don’t forget to notify your insurance company next, since there is almost always a process to follow in order to get to a conclusion. Once your complaint has been filed, you will be notified of the next steps that you need to take. Depending on the agreement that you have with your company, you will be advised accordingly. Either way, in the event of a natural disaster, you may find that many contractors are extremely busy and so you would be better off leveraging your homeowner’s insurance for the roof repair that you need. If you have the entire roof replaced, you can have it for as long as 40 to 70 years as shared by State Farm Insurance Statistics. You can enjoy having an amazing quality that will boost not just your home’s aesthetics, but its value as well.

Call a Roofing Contractor

Finally, and depending on the outcome of speaking with your insurance company, you should call a local roofing contractor. Remember that it may be hard to find one fast and at a pocket-friendly price at this time and especially if other homes in your neighborhood in Denver have also been damaged. Set a reasonable budget so that you can have your roof fixed as fast as you need it done. This may vary by roof type and material so do your research to find out the approximate cost. The metal roofing market, for instance, had a value of $4.21 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $420.39 billion by the year 2026, according to Verified Market Research.

If your Denver home has experienced roof damage as a result of a storm, take the steps above. They should help you secure your home and property and get the roof back to its former glory with minimal hassle.