Spring Break Driving: How to Stay Safe on the Road During Warmer Weather

During the spring months, warmer weather brings an increase in drivers who want to drive outdoors. Among those drivers are less-experienced high school and college-age drivers – which results in an increased likelihood of auto accidents. According to What To Become, almost 94% of Americans have graduated from high school. Unfortunately, that education doesn’t reduce the increased number of accidents during the “Spring Break.”

Spring and Summer Months Increase Accidents

There is an increase in auto accidents during the summer. Spring Break – which typically occurs in March and April – also sees an increased surge in auto accidents. Accidents increase during those times because of the unfamiliarity of Spring Break participants with their travel areas. When liquor is added to those situations – as Spring Break will tend to do – the probability of auto accidents inevitably increases.

Spring Break Fatal Crash Statistics

A study done in 14 Spring Break destinations revealed weekly death tolls in those cities increased during the weeks of Spring Break. Of the fatal car accidents in those cities, more victims of those crashes were not from the state where they occurred. Victims of those deadly crashes are proportionately more likely to be under the age of 25. The same study reports many Spring break locations are now making efforts to prevent drunk driving accidents by giving vouchers for public transportation to out-of-state visitors during that period.

Spring Break Airport Driving Tips

Denver International Airport can expect one million drivers in and out of the airport before the end of this month. Inbound passengers will try to enjoy the last weeks of ski season, while outbound passengers head for typical Spring Break destinations. To allow time for extra traffic, airport officials advise drivers headed for DIA to arrive two or more hours before their flight time. If you are running late for your flight time, your driving may be more erratic – and could lead to auto accidents.

Spring Break Accident Prevention Tips

Many state governments undertake publicity campaigns to decrease this dangerous trend. For example, the Texas Department of Safety publishes annual safety tips before Spring Break. These vigorously remind young Texans not to drive when fatigued. In addition to providing auto safety tips, the Texas DPS warns Texans to avoid seeking Spring Break thrills across the border in Mexico.

Drive at Least a Car Length Behind Other Vehicles

One of the safe driving tips provided by auto safety experts is to leave enough room between cars to allow space for a sudden stop. When your vehicle is on the road, if the car ahead of you brakes too quickly, you are more likely to crash into the back of that car. This crash can cause back pain. Statistics show that pain in the lower back is the most frequent type of musculoskeletal pain and that the second most frequent type is TMD pain.

Be Wary of Intoxicated Drivers

When a driver is under the influence of alcohol, they are more likely to drive in an unsafe way. In addition to your efforts to avoid drunk driving, during Spring Break, you must be on the lookout for other intoxicated drivers. After all, nationwide statistics show an estimated total of 700,000 hit-and-run collisions annually. To drive defensively during Spring Break, when drunk drivers are out more frequently, look for cars weaving or driving erratically.

Spring Break can mean many opportunities for fun, but unless you act responsibly, too much fun can place you in danger. Armed with the knowledge of reducing your risk, you can still enjoy yourself during Spring Break. If you moderate your alcohol intake and drive defensively, you will be doing the most you can do to prevent your Spring Break from changing from the fun you imagined to the worst day of your life.