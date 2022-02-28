Questions to Consider When Choosing an Apartment in Denver

Moving to a new apartment is always something that needs a lot of thought beforehand. If you’re looking for a new apartment in Denver, here are some of the questions you should first consider.

Do You Want to Live In a Building or a Duplex?

Depending on the lifestyle you want to maintain, you may be better off living in a building than in a duplex or vice versa. With 37% of renters in the United States currently staying in apartment buildings with five or more unit, it’s important to pick the kind of setup you prefer. Consider your needs and the atmosphere you’d like, and you will be able to know which type of living space will work out best for you. It will also make it easier for you to narrow down your search and find what you want more efficiently.

Does the Property Allow Pets?

If you’re a pet parent or you’re aspiring to be one, find out whether the property you’re considering settling in allows pets. Also know whether this will be a dealbreaker for you, especially if you don’t already have a pet. It’s going to be an unnecessary headache when you’re ready to move in only to be told that your furry companion can’t stay with you. When you have to deal with putting them up for adoption or taking them to a pet shelter, you will likely experience more stress than is worth, so don’t leave this to chance.

What Would Your Daily Commute to Work Look Like?

If you’re moving because you got a new job, ideally, you should try to get as close to your place of work as is possible. With telecommuting having increased by 115% during the last decade, your job may also have you work comfortably from home. Whichever the case, weigh carefully the benefits you will get from a specific location if you do need to commute to a specific place often. It’s important to minimize commuting time and expenses when you move, so don’t ignore this factor, as it can mean a hectic schedule for you if you make the wrong choice.

Is the Neighborhood Safe?

Safety is always an important concern. Whether you will be living with a roommate or by yourself, you need to know that the area you’re relocating to won’t negatively affect your safety. Find out if you will need to get other safety measures in place, such as installing new doors and windows or locks, as this could make a big difference in the amount you spend on the move.

Is the Apartment Renovated?

Finally, find out whether the apartment has been renovated. The bathroom and kitchen are two spaces that have always been popular for remodels. In June, even these saw a 40% increase compared to a year ago. This may be as a result of more people cooking and eating at home, making the kitchens an even more central part of their lives. It’s good to find out whether the kitchen, bath, and other spaces in the house will meet the standards you need to live a comfortable life.

Once you answer these important questions, you’re ready to find a new place to call home in Denver.