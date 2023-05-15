Planning a Construction Project? Here Are 7 Things You May Need!

No matter where you are in the country, construction projects require careful planning and consideration, especially in the city of Denver. Depending on the scope, they can be disruptive to those near the site and can take a while to complete. Whether you’re building a commercial space or a pole barn, here are some things you may need to start.

1. Plan a Solid Budget

Before you do anything, determine your budget and how much you will spend. Set aside some cash for unexpected expenses so you’re prepared. Determine the project’s duration, the required workers, the materials you’ll need, and necessary permits, tools, and equipment.

2. Be Smart When Buying Materials

Put together an estimate of how much building material you’ll need, and try to stay within it. Naturally, you’ll want extra if something breaks or you require more than you initially realized but don’t overbuy. Around 30% of all building materials from a construction site can end up as waste, which is bad for your budget and the environment. Don’t buy a dramatic amount more than you need. 5-10% extra from the total amount will suffice, and recycle whatever you don’t use.

3. Obtain the Proper Permits

Without the proper permits, your project won’t happen, so you must get them as quickly as possible. You may be restricted by how much you can build and how tall the structure can be. Consult with your local government and determine if your project is a right fit for the area.

4. Prepare Accurate Documentation

Put together all the necessary paperwork before you begin the construction process. This doesn’t just include permits; it extends to plans, contracts, and any other legal documents. Keep accurate records, especially when it comes to legal compliance. It doesn’t matter if your project is a full-scale commercial endeavor or a backyard shed. You are still responsible for having all the necessary paperwork.

5. Treat Small-Scale Projects the Same as Big Ones

If you’re building something for your home, like a treehouse, pole barn, swingset, or other structure, you need to follow the same safety procedures, paperwork, and materials guidelines as you would if you were working on a building site. Things like size restrictions and building permits may need to be approved by your local government, which will ask you for building plans. For example, the average pole barn is 20×30 feet, according to Love Home Designs, which may be too tall to build without permission.

6. Make Sure You Have the Correct Tools and Equipment

The right tools and equipment are as necessary as buying the correct materials for the project. Make a list of everything that will be required, like hammers, wrenches, ladders, saws, paint, nails, etc., and don’t let construction begin without them. If you or your workers are working with the wrong equipment, it poses a safety hazard and will affect the overall quality of your project.

7. Rent Porta Potties for Your Workers

Denver is a city known for its picturesque parks and breathtaking mountain views, and there are strict rules and regulations to keep it that way. Porta potties are often not prioritized when setting budgets for construction projects, but they are essential for your worker’s comfort and regulations. If they have to run and find a local store or business that will let them use their restrooms, then it’s going to waste time and cause them unnecessary stress. Plan to have roughly one porta potty per 15-20 workers, and rent them for the entire duration of the project.

There are many logistics to consider during construction projects, such as documentation, following rules and regulations, using the appropriate equipment and tools, and purchasing building materials. Invest time in preparing for all of the small details so that your project runs smoothly and is successful.