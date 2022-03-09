Perks of Metal Roofing for Denver Homeowners

If you are considering a new roof in Denver, you should be considering a metal one The Hook Agency reports that metal roofing sales have increased over the last year, and it is anticipated that they will continue to be a popular option. A metal roof for your Denver home or business can be one of the best investments you ever make, as they come with unique benefits that you just cannot find with other roofing materials. Learn more about the perks of metal roofs for Denver homeowners below before you decide.

Your Roofing Options

When you need a new roof or a replacement roof for your Denver property you have a few different options to choose from. The most common roof is an asphalt shingle roof. This type of roof is the least expensive and can last between 15 and 20 years. Other roofing options include cement composite shingles, wood shingles, tiles, slate, rubber shingles, and metal.

According to U.S. News, a roof can last from 20 to 30 years depending on the material, but that does not represent the potential longevity of metal roofs. Metal roofs can last 70 years or more. Metal roofs are more popular than ever not only because of their longevity but because they bring other perks to the table that homeowners want to take advantage of.

Metal Roofs Are Eco-friendly

Unlike other roofing materials, metal roofs are fully recyclable when they reach the end of their useful life. Metal roofs are often made from recycled materials. Cool Metal Roofing, for example, is already made from 25% recycled content that can be fully recycled again at the end of the lifecycle. Some metal roofing material can contain as much as 95% recycled content. Other roofing materials cannot lay claim to the recyclability that metal roofing can. Additionally, there is less waste generated with a metal roof installation than there is with other types of roofs. Up to 20 billion pounds of waste is generated each year by the construction industry, and metal roofing can help reduce that stream greatly.

Energy Efficiency

Metal roofing for your Denver property helps to reduce cooling costs by 10%-25%. Metal roofing reflects infrared and UV rays that are the main cause of radiant heat, by reducing the absorption of these rays, your roof stays cooler, and so does your property. Adding a metal roof is an easy way to improve energy efficiency.

Durability

When a metal roof is properly installed, it can handle sustained winds up to 140 MPH. Snow effortlessly slides off a metal roof, too. It can stand up to the toughest climate conditions without damage. You do not have to worry about maintenance on a metal roof; it takes care of itself.

Aesthetics Is a Plus

Metal roofs come in a range of colors and styles that will complement any Denver property. You do not have to sacrifice high-quality protection or great aesthetics when you choose a metal roofing option. You get the whole package. Your home will look great and you can rest easy knowing it is fully protected. With a metal roof, your property is fully protected for years to come, it looks great, and it requires little to no maintenance. This dependable roofing material will enhance the look of your property while also adding value.

There are plenty of reasons why metal roofing is becoming a popular choice among Denver homeowners. If you are looking for a roofing solution that provides you with a “one and done” scenario, metal roofing can be a perfect choice. A metal roof can mean never having to worry about a roofing problem again.