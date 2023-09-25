Oral Health Care Tips Denver Residents Need

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 17% of individuals in the U.S. aged 65 or older have lost all their teeth. Denver’s residents can help protect their teeth by following a few simple tips. The earlier in life that you implement them, the healthier your mouth becomes.

Essential Teeth Cleaning

The CDC also states that 46% of those 30 years old or older exhibit signs of gum disease. To beat gum disease, brush well with a soft bristle toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste at least twice a day for a total of four minutes. Follow that brushing with flossing with string floss or a flossing tool. Finish your teeth cleaning routine by washing out your mouth with antibacterial fluoridated mouthwash.

Brush Your Tongue

Brush your tongue to remove bacteria and odors. Brushing your tongue might sound funny at first, but it’s the function of the ridges on the reverse side of your toothbrush. You can also use a tongue scraper.

Focus on Mouth Health Over Appearance

Americans need to devote more time to oral health care that prevents cavities, but many spend their time on cosmetic improvements like whitening. Statista estimates that in 2024, 35.22 million people will use teeth whitening services. Those who use over-the-counter treatments could further damage their teeth.

Reduce Sugary Food Intake

Drop the sugary snacks and make them occasional treats to improve mouth health. Acidic fruits, teas, and coffees can damage teeth, too. Brush your teeth after consuming these items.

Drink More Water

Hydrating properly helps your oral health by helping rinse acidic residue from your mouth. Drink a glass of water after every meal for the best results. It also helps hydrate the skin around your mouth and lips.

Eat Crunchy Vegetables and Fruits

These less acidic vegetables and fruits take longer to eat and work the jaws. Dentists recommend that parents start feeding these crunchy vegetables to their children at as young an age as possible. The healthy fiber in these fruits and vegetables feeds your whole body.

Don’t Let Age or Disability Stop You From Brushing

Although some individuals develop arthritis or have other conditions that make holding a toothbrush tough, options exist to help individuals hold the toothbrush and properly position it. Simply fitting a rubber band over the person’s hand with the toothbrush against their palm can help them hold it. A utensil holder with a wide elastic band that fits onto the palm can also help with this.

Avoid Drinking Soda

The acid in soda pop does more damage than the sugar, so avoid all sodas, sugared and diet. The acid in cola eats away the enamel on teeth, creates cavities, and stains the teeth. Drink flavored waters instead to still enjoy a unique taste without the damaging effects.

Visit Your Dentist Twice a Year

Visit your local Denver dentist twice per year to keep on top of your dental health. Your dentist does more than clean your teeth and x-ray them. The dentist examines your teeth, gums, and jaw for cavities, gum disease, and issues like TMJ.

Frequent dental visits ensure that you can catch things before they go wrong with your oral health. If you already have a diagnosis of an oral health ailment, you may need more frequent dental appointments. The same is true if you get fitted for Invisalign or braces; you’ll visit the dentist every few weeks.

Start Brushing, Denver!

Don’t delay; start brushing more today! The sooner you turn to better oral health care, the sooner you can improve your teeth. Brush, floss, use mouthwash, and eat and drink healthier.