New to Denver? How to Get Out of the House More Often With Your Pet

If you recently moved to Denver and are looking for ways to meet new people and create a new social circle, look no further than spending more time with your pet outside your home. About 67% of households in the United States have a pet living with them. If you’re one of them and you live in Denver, here are a few ways to get out more often with your four-legged friend.

Pet-Friendly Restaurants Are a Good Place To Start

In Denver, there are pet-friendly cafes where other pet lovers gather for a great meal, a leisurely chat, and some great company. About 45% of people who frequent restaurants go out to eat several times a week, and about 20% go out once a week, after all. There are plenty of people in Denver that take their pets with them.

Pet owners who bring their pets with them to dine often frequent the same cafes. It makes it easier to meet new people in Denver when you already have something in common like the love of your pet. It is easy to strike up conversations when you have something in common to talk about. Find a pet-friendly cafe that you like and start visiting once a week.

Bark Parks

Pet-friendly parks are another great way to get out of the house more in Denver and meet new people. Parks that are designated pet friendly attract a lot of pet lovers. They also give you an opportunity to get outdoors and get some exercise in. You can spend quality time with your pet while meeting new people in Denver. There are 12 designated dog parks in Denver to choose from. You likely have one nearby your new home. Try all of them out until you find the one you enjoy the most.

You can take advantage of the breathtaking beauty of Denver by hiking one of the 62 trails with your pet. Hiking is a popular activity in Denver. It comes with many different benefits. You get to explore the outdoors. You get the exercise you need and want, and so does your pet. Bonding with other hikers is easy when you have your pet with you. Pets are great ice breakers.

Form a Group

Whether your find hiking, dining, or a visit to the dog park your new favorite activity with your pet, there are other people in Denver who love doing the same thing. You are not the only newcomer to Denver that is trying to find ways to get out of the house more with your pet and meet new people. According to recent estimates, about 8.93 million people moved in 2020 during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are a lot of people that are new to Denver that would love to become a group of “transplants” that have something in common. You can start your own group of avid pet walkers, pet diners, or even pet owners who want to visit the pet parks and want some company. Starting your own group can help you get out of the house more, and can give people an opportunity to do the same.

There are plenty of opportunities in Denver to get out of the house more with your pet and put down some roots by creating a routine and a social circle. Take advantage of them all to find the activity that you enjoy the most.