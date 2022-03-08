How to Keep Your Denver Home Warm in the Winter

Keeping your Denver home warm in the winter is very important. After all, when the temperature drops, it can have an impact on both your health and the structural integrity of your home. Things like pipes can be damaged by cold weather. If you don’t pay attention to your home’s heat, you could end up living in a damaged house. Here are a few ways to keep your Denver home warm this winter.

Add Insulation

Insulation is a great way to keep the warm air inside your home. Otherwise, your treated air can easily escape. If your home does not have much insulation, now is a good time to get some. Bring in an expert to see what parts of your house need to be insulated. There are many services in the Denver area that can help with this. Once you get your new insulation installed, you’ll be in a much better position to keep your home heated without spending too much on your energy bills.

Keep Up with Home Maintenance

Damage to your home can cause problems when the weather gets cold. You don’t want to deal with emergencies all winter, so make sure that you keep up with your home maintenance all year long. Take the time to inspect your home, especially your pipes. They should be secure, with a well-placed O ring. The O ring should stretch between one and five percent. If it is not in this position, your pipes might be at risk. Meanwhile, you also need to make sure that your HVAC system is working too. Regular inspections can help you find problems early. Then you can get them taken care of well before the cold Denver weather sets in.

Clean Your Furnace Filter

If your furnace isn’t working correctly, you might be worried that it is broken. However, check the filter before you bring someone in to repair it. Furnace filters should be checked and replaced every 30 to 90 days. If you aren’t doing this, get in the habit of doing so. While you might think it’s overkill, it will also give you a chance to get to know your furnace. Then, when problems come up, you’ll be able to identify them and quickly get them repaired. Since your furnace is essential to your home’s heating system, you need to take good care of it.

Find Ways to Accept Hot, Dry Air

Many homes are heated by forced hot air. While this can be very convenient, it tends to dry out your skin. Don’t try to avoid turning on your heat to keep your skin comfortable. Instead, find ways to take care of your body instead. Indulge in skin treatments like microneedling. Microneedling is a great way to eliminate lines on your face. In fact, a study of 45 subjects aged 35 to 75 had the participants undergo four microneedling sessions 30 days apart. All had signs of facial aging and researchers found that there was significant improvement after the therapies.

If you take care of your skin, you’ll be able to tolerate the dry heat of your home much more easily. This will make keeping your Denver home warm a more comfortable experience for you.

If you want to keep your Denver home warm in the winter, you’ll need to put some work into doing it correctly. Spend some time taking care of both the house and yourself by putting these tips to work in your own home. You’ll find that your home will be a warmer and more comfortable place to be during the cold weather.