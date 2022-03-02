How to Keep Your Basement Pest and Water Damage Free

While having a basement can be very convenient for homeowners in Denver, it comes with its own struggles. You need to make sure that it stays pest and water damage free, otherwise, you could have major problems. These problems might range from minor irritation to mold-related health issues. They can eventually even threaten the structural integrity of your home. So, it is important to be aware of common problems and know how to avoid them. Here are four tips to keep in mind.

Inspect Your Basement Regularly

If you don’t know what’s happening in your basement, you won’t notice problems until they get too big. So make sure you’re inspecting regularly. Know what kinds of pests to look out for. A ConsumerAffairs survey showed that ants are the most common concern, followed by spiders and roaches. All three might appear once in a while, but if you see a lot of them it is time to act. The same goes for water. Check for small leaks or minor flooding regularly. If you inspect your basement, it is much easier to know when things change. This will help you catch problems before they grow.

Waterproof Your Basement

The best way to avoid water damage is to keep it from getting in in the first place. You should hire a professional to waterproof your basement for you. The process will vary depending on the type of basement you have and the area around it. If you have other things, like septic tanks or cesspools, you’ll want to be sure that those are secure as well. A non-residential cesspool can potentially be used by 20 people a day. While yours won’t be as busy, that doesn’t mean a leak won’t cause problems. So, look around for waterproofing services in your area. If you can get a few of them in to give you a quote, you’ll get a good idea of what needs to be done and how much you’ll need to pay. It might be expensive, but it’ll keep you from having to pay for water damage restoration in the future.

Store Food Securely

Many people store food in their basements. It might be for emergency preparedness or it might be their pantry. Either way, food can attract pests. So make sure that your food is stored securely. Rats and bugs should not be able to access it. If they can, they’ll keep returning for more. Their messes will also attract other pests, which could lead to a severe infestation. Look up the best ways to store the food you keep in your basement, then keep it off the ground. If the pests can’t reach it, they won’t have the incentive to come into your basement anymore.

Bring In Professionals

While you can do a lot of work yourself, there are some things you’ll want to hire professionals for. Waterproofing your basement, as mentioned above, is one of them. You’ll also want to have a pest control company in Denver come in to get rid of pests and prevent them from coming back. If you have water damage already, consider a water damage restoration company to fix it. The water that leaks into your home can be full of germs. Unlike reverse-osmosis water, which is 99.9% bacteria-free, this water will damage your home and lead to mold. By bringing in professionals, you know that your basement will be taken care of.

Keeping your basement pest and water damage free in Denver can take a lot of work. But there are ways to streamline the process and make it easier. Follow the tips above to give you a good foundation to start from.