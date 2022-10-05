How Private Schools in Denver Can Utilize Social Media to Improve Enrollment Rates

Private schools are some of the best options for children in Denver. However, not many parents know that private schools in Denver can offer affordable tuition and high-quality education. Social media is one of the best ways to reach out to prospective parents. Spending on social media is projected to reach over $170 billion in 2022. If you’re in charge of marketing a private school, here are some tips to improve enrollment rates through social media engagement.

Use Social Media to Reach Out to Different Age Groups

There are over 56 million students of all age ranges in the United States, including elementary, middle, and high school. Social media can reach out to all of these children and their parents. Denver private schools can use various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to target ads specifically to parents in Denver who have school-age children. Social media can not only help reach out to parents but also reach out to students if they have questions about enrollment, questions about their grades, and more.

Post Relevant Content About the Private School

Make sure your content on social media is directly related to your school and what it offers. Denver private schools should post about their curriculum, tuition rates, facilities, staff, and anything else that would be relevant to potential students and their families. Be sure to also post any news or events related to the school such as Open Houses or Parent/Teacher conferences. Social media can help your private school keep parents informed about the latest changes in your private school policies, open enrollment periods, or even new job postings.

Engage With Your Followers

Many parents have concerns about their children’s education, and social media gives you easy access to answer all of their questions and improve the trust among parents. Make sure to respond to any questions or comments left by parents on your social media pages. If you don’t have the time to constantly monitor your accounts, at least setup notifications so you can get back to parents promptly. Denver private schools should also share relevant articles, blog posts, or infographics that interest parents. Not only will this help improve your social media following, but it will also show that you’re an authority on education in Denver.

Use Hashtags to Promote the School

Hashtags are a great way to reach out to potential students and their families who might not be familiar with your school. Denver private schools can use hashtags like #DenverPrivateSchools, #DenverEducation, or even #DenverTuition to help notice their posts. Be sure to use popular education-related hashtags such as #Education, #Teachers, and even #PrivateSchoolStudents. Hashtags are a great way to connect with other private schools in Denver and start a conversation about education. Hashtags can also help you promote your school on Instagram or Twitter since many users use the ‘Hashtag search’ feature for relevant topics.

Promote Private School Events on Social Media

Social media can also help improve enrollment rates by promoting events from your private school. If you host summer camp events, promote them on social media. For instance, there were over 5,400 summer camps in 2021 in the United States. Denver private schools can also use social media to host virtual events such as webinars, parent-teacher conferences, or even open houses. These events will allow parents to learn more about your school and what it offers their children. In addition, you can also use posts on social media to highlight the fun moments and encourage parents to enroll their children in your school.

By following these tips, Denver private schools can use social media to reach out to potential students and improve enrollment rates. Social media is a powerful tool that should not be ignored when it comes to marketing your school. With the right strategy, you can reach out to parents all over Denver and let them know about the great education their children can receive at your private school.