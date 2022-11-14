How Denver Home Construction Is Prioritizing Energy Efficiency

The city of Denver is working to reach net zero energy. Net zero energy construction is defined by the U.S. Department of Energy as a structure that creates enough renewable energy to meet its own annual energy consumption requirements. From solar power to all-electric builds, the options are numerous. That means that home buyers and homeowners can feel happy knowing that their new home is helping make the environment cleaner and better for future generations. Here are three ways that energy efficiency can be promoted and updated in your home.

Energy-Efficient Light Sources

The EPA requires that all new homes are built to be 15% more efficient than code. This means that energy sources in new homes today must be more efficient than ever before. One way to ensure efficiency is to use power sources that are better for the environment and more sustainable than typical energy sources. One idea is to switch out light sources like light bulbs and even landscaping lights. By using high-efficiency bulbs, homeowners can have longer-lasting and more environmentally friendly lights in their homes. As for outdoor and landscaping lights, try using solar-powered lights. These are great for a couple of reasons. Not only is solar power incredibly efficient and completely renewable, but it is also incredibly low maintenance. By installing solar lights in the driveway or around the patio, homeowners can set and forget their lights. No more fussing with cords or batteries.

Renewable Forms of Home Insulation

In Denver, residents experience some of the hottest summers and coldest winters. Because of this, it’s important to use insulation that works. Any insulation that’s more than 10 years old may be out of sync with the latest recommendations from the U.S. Department of Energy. When insulation is outdated, it doesn’t work as well to keep your home at a consistent temperature. If this happens, more energy has to be used to keep the heating and cooling system in the home running to reach the desired temperature on the thermostat.

Recyclable Building Materials for Homes

It takes more than 40 trees to create a normal wood-frame home, but it takes approximately only four recycled steel cars to build a 2,000-square-foot house. While most houses have wooden frames, there are better and more renewable ways to build homes with materials that do not affect the forest. While changing the structure of a current home is virtually impossible, it is important to consider using renewable resources and materials when planning additions to the home.

Denver has made it a priority to promote energy efficiency and a better environment for future residents. This starts with living in an energy-efficient home and neighborhood. If you are not in an energy-efficient home, there are still ways that you can make your home more eco-friendly.