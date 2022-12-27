Home Improvement Projects You Should Tackle During Your Next Staycation

Did you know that, according to This Old House, about 60% of U.S. dwellings have wet basements? Additionally, around 38% of these homes are red-flagged, with a risk of developing molds in the cellars. If you want to avoid living in a disease-harboring house, how about tackling such life-saving renovations during your next staycation in your Denver home?

Suppose you want to create an away-from-home feel in your Denver house. In this case, you’ll fancy the idea of staycation renovations. You want to spend special sessions with your family. Still, to avoid excessive travel costs, staycations change the habitual rhythms your family falls into when living together, and spicing it up with renovations makes the stay enjoyable.

This article discusses in depth how you can make your staycation worthwhile with out-of-the-norm renovations such as painting, kitchen upgrades, and building a deck.

Let’s start!

Make Your Staycation Worthwhile With The Following Renovations For Your Denver Home

Spending a week or a weekend with your family, while spicing it up with a dynamic activity such as a home improvement project, can become an enjoyable staycation. Most times, it’s the little things that matter, and nothing enhances a family bonding session more than a staycation renovation.

Let’s glimpse at interesting staycation renovation tasks to tackle during your next staycation.

Painting

Changing your paint is the easiest way to make a pleasant and homey appearance. Although most people don’t consider painting renovation worthy, it’s recommended to re-paint your house after some time. In fact, according to Home Ideas, you should always paint your home’s exterior every five to 10 years.

A painting job will give you a substantial aesthetic appeal with little investment. It won’t cost you an arm and a leg compared to other major home upgrades, and it’s not rocket science, either. Painting is easy and affordable.

A good paint job will give your house a newer and fresher look and go beyond that by making your Denver home stand out. You want to spend your future in a homely, beautiful environment. For this reason, ensure you use a color that will marry perfectly with your home’s overall aesthetic and significantly add to your house’s curb appeal.

Building A Deck

A deck will make your staycation enjoyable by giving you more space to soak in the sun while flipping delicious burgers with your family. There’s no better place to host family get-togethers or parties than a deck, with plenty of space to play fun games or enjoy good weather. It also helps you utilize your yard space, creating more room for your family to relax and enjoy bonding.

When building a deck, you can customize it to your liking. For instance, if you’re a food lover, you can install a built-in kitchen or grill on your deck. Also, to better host your family, you can install an outdoor fireplace and lighting for a perfect evening dinner.

Kitchen Upgrades

When having a family staycation, chances are you’ll visit the kitchen often. For this reason, it makes sense to make a kitchen improvement, and there’s no better time to do it than during a staycation.

It’s beneficial to upgrade your kitchen to the recommended status for your family’s safety and convenience. For instance, did you know that according to Homes Question Answered, kitchen countertops and base cabinets are typically around 36 inches tall? If this isn’t the case at your home, you may want to remodel your kitchen to make your home more standardized.

If you want to avoid unnecessary travel expenses and save more while having a good time with your family, it makes sense to opt for a staycation. Also, spicing up things with your Denver home staycation renovations, such as painting, building a deck, or upgrading your kitchen, sounds like a good plan.

Staycation renovations are fun and will improve your home’s aesthetic value and general curb appeal. If you’re thinking of a staycation, utilize it to improve your Denver home.