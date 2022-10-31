Home Improvement Projects to Complete Before Denver Winter Sets in

As a homeowner, it’s important for you to know the right home improvements to make in order to ensure that your home is in a good state. Doing this will help your family stay safe and comfortable, especially in a sensitive season such as winter, which can get pretty cold in Denver. Read on to see the home improvement projects that you need to prioritize before winter sets in and you can be sure that you’ll enjoy the season.

Inspect and Fix the Roof

Your home’s roof is going to bear the brunt of winter, and this is why you need to make sure that it’s in a good state before the cold sets in earnest. To this end, call a professional roofer to inspect it thoroughly and make sure that there aren’t any issues waiting to come up as soon as the season changes. If anything is found to be amiss, it should get fixed right away so as to eliminate the risk of letting it wait. If all is well, then simply clean it thoroughly, and don’t forget to also clean up the gutters.

If your roof has reached the end of its lifespan, then it’s important to find out if you can replace it right away. This will help you avoid the risk of having it fail at a time when you and your family need it the most. If you have to replace it, take this opportunity to make sure that you have a good roof that’s well worth its cost. Note that choosing the right material for your roof could enable you to get a decrease of as much as 30% in the energy needs of your home. This makes it worth it for you to look for the best roofing material for your Denver home.

Improve Your Insulation

Insulation is another important part of your home because it plays a major role in the way that your home conserves treated air. That said, check your attic to make sure that no pests or general wear have damaged the integrity of your attic’s insulation. This will go a long way in helping you to keep your energy bills manageable and your family healthy. This is because you’ll no longer lose your home’s heated air to the outdoors and have to crank the HVAC up in order to maintain your home’s comfortable temperature.

You should also check your windows to make sure that there are no gaps and cracks between the panels and the frames that could allow air leakage. If there are any, seal them with some caulk that you can easily get from the store as a temporary seasonal fix. You should also think about changing your windows if they’re drafty, single-pane windows that don’t do much in the way of insulation. With Americans spending $400 billion on an annual basis for home remodels, this is one of the renovations that may take up a bit of money to do but that will be worth it in the end.

Work on Your Curb Appeal

Last but not least, take time to improve your home’s curb appeal by working on the landscape. This is the season to get your fertilizer and pruning done in preparation for the coming season so that your lawn and trees spring back when the frost melts off. While the most common home improvement in 2020 was painting a room, this could take a back seat in favor of working on the landscape. The weather is great for this project and the timing is perfect, so get your yard tools ready and you can rest knowing that your plants are ready to face the cold and make it through to the next season.

Tackle these home improvement projects before winter sets in and you’ll be ready to face the cold. You can be sure that this season and the next one will be amazing for you when you get these tasks done well and in good time.