Does My Denver Home Need a Roof Replacement?

As a Denver homeowner, it’s important to make sure that you keep your home safe and presentable at all times. This involves making repairs and replacements as soon as they become necessary. When you do this, you may avoid home-related emergencies that stand to cost you a lot of time and money. Since the roof is one of your home’s biggest elements, it should be among your home maintenance priorities. Outlined below are some signs that you may need a roof replacement, so if your roof has any of them, it may be a sign that you need to replace it as soon as possible.

There Are Cracked and Missing Shingles

If you can see cracked and missing shingles when you look at your roof from the ground, that’s a sure sign that worse isn’t too far behind. Such damage may be most obvious after heavy storms, which will typically cause substantial damage. Keep in mind that more than five million new roofs get installed every single year. You can be sure that a good number of them started by displaying issues with the shingles. That said, take this warning to heart and make sure to deal with your roof as soon as possible.

It has Moss and Mold

If your roof has patches of moss and mold or fungi on it, that’s another sign that you need to get plans underway to replace it. That’s because their presence indicates that there’s trapped moisture in your roof. Water has no place on your roof since it should flow off easily from a roof that’s in good shape. If your roof can hold enough moisture to keep these plants alive, it means that there’s an issue. It’s important to note that 90% of the roofing market in North America comes from roof replacements. You can be sure that a good number of the roofs replaced had signs of water damage such as moss and mold.

Your Roof Has Reached the End of its Lifespan

If the roof of your Denver home has reached the end of its lifespan, you should replace it before it fails suddenly. Note that if your roof is over 20 years old, then it’s most likely in need of a replacement. If you have no idea when your roof was installed, you can check with other homes in your neighborhood that are about the same age as yours. If the majority of them are getting their roofs replaced, then yours is also probably due for a replacement.

Its Lines Aren’t Straight

Finally, if your home’s roof lines aren’t straight, this may be a sign that you should get it replaced. This is among the more serious signs of a roof in need of replacement because it shows that your roof has some sort of structural damage. Rather than risk getting caught out in one of the storms in Denver with a faulty roof, call a professional as soon as you can to get your home a new roof. They should be able to identify the issue fast and come up with a solution for you. Since structural damage takes place deep underneath the roof, the typical solution is a total replacement.

If you can see any of these signs on your Denver home’s roof, then it’s safe to say that a replacement is due. Call a good local roofer while there’s still time to make plans that will work out well for you. When you do this, you’ll have avoided the possibility of a roof failure that may see you go through a lot of risk and expense.