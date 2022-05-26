Avoiding Property Damage in Denver’s Climate

Every property owner knows that it’s important for them to take the utmost care of their property. This involves keeping it protected from harsh weather and extreme climates. If you have a property in Denver, here’s how you can keep it safe from damage.

Keep a Fire Extinguisher at Hand

Having a fire extinguisher on your property and easily accessible to everyone is an important safety measure in a number of situations. Also, make sure that everyone knows how to use it so that they can take advantage of it in case of anything. In extreme weather, lightning may strike, or an electrical fault may ignite a fire in or outside of your property. In this instance, it’s good to have a preventative measure at hand. It has been found that almost one-third of office fires cause 67% of property damage and generally occur between 7:00 pm and 7:00 am. Keep this in mind while ensuring to uphold strict safety standards as far as fire hazards go.

Insulate

You may have noticed in the past that whenever the weather took a turn for the worse, your energy demands went through the roof. This may be a result of poor insulation, which you can easily deal with by checking all doors and windows around your property. If you find any cracks on the window panes, replace them immediately to avoid them breaking completely. If there are cracks and gaps around the windows and door frames, you can seal them up with weather stripping and caulk so they can hold until the next season. When the weather calms down a little, you could try to look for a more permanent measure.

Prune Trees around Your Property

If there are any overgrown trees and shrubs around your property, prune them all so they leave some clearance on your property. This is because strong winds can move loose branches around with enough force to drive them right through a property’s window or even the roof. Prevent this by ensuring that any branches that could cause damage to your property are trimmed. For composite shingles, the recommended replacement schedule is 12 to 20 years. For metal roofs, it’s 50 to 75 years, while for asphalt shingles, it’s 15 to 30. Unless your roof has reached the end of its lifespan, there’s no need to leave it open to a potential cause for replacement.

Secure Loose Items

If there are any loose items around your property, you should secure them. Just like long and loose tree branches, these can be turned by strong winds into projectiles that can damage your property. Use a tarp to protect things like air conditioning units so that their outdoor-facing ends don’t suffer damage from flying debris and extreme weather when it occurs. Outdoor furniture should also be stored away or secured in anticipation of harsh weather.

Replace an Aged Roof

Finally, if your roof has reached the end of its lifespan, you should replace it before the weather gets extremely harsh. If you’ve noticed leaks and other telltale signs that your roof is aged, it’s a good idea to call a roofing contractor to replace it. Doing this will protect your entire property from the damage that could occur if the roof were to get ripped off, either in part or in whole, by strong winds during a storm. According to Zillow, the average ROI you can expect to get from an asphalt shingle roof is 68.2%.

Follow these suggestions to keep your property in Denver safe from the general climate. You will find that prevention is better than cure in this case, so take the time to secure your property and save yourself from potential stress and expenses.