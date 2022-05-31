A Millennial’s Guide to Buying a Home in Denver

Since a home is the biggest life investment that you’re going to make, you need to do it right. There are many different factors to consider in this respect, especially as a millennial in Denver. In 2019, millennials accounted for 45% of mortgage borrowers, and you can help contribute to this number without a headache of stress. Here’s a brief guide to help you buy a home and enjoy your purchase.

Note Your Most Important Features

Everyone has different ideas of what their ideal home is like, so start by writing down a list of the ones you feel are most important for you. They will act as a guide for you while you search for your ideal home. Use this list to eliminate any homes that fall short, keeping in mind that you will live in your home for a very long time, or forever, if you don’t sell it. If there’s a specific material that you prefer, for example, prioritize houses that have used it in their construction. You may want a house with a metal roof made of zinc or copper, for instance, which can last for more than 100 years. If you don’t get one, you could also consider roofs made of steel or aluminum shingles, which can last for 50 or even more years.

Set a Budget

A budget will help you understand what’s within your reach so that you don’t overstretch yourself. While a house is a major purchase, it doesn’t have to turn your life upside down. This is why you need to shop for a house that you can comfortably afford with the financing option you get. If you’re going to seek financing, stick to your budget as you will be happy when you get a house that you can comfortably pay for. This way, you will be able to plan for other life expenses with ease.

Don’t Be in a Hurry

While you may feel like you have to move immediately, the truth is that you have a better chance of getting the right house if you exercise patience. Start your search early and allow enough time to view as many houses as is necessary, so you can get the best one. When you’re not in a hurry, you will also be able to negotiate a bit better as you’re not pressed for time.

Consider Working with a Real Estate Agent

A real estate agent with a good reputation will most likely have a number of available houses on their property list. This will enable you to get more houses with minimal hassle, and you will also likely get the advantage of being guided by their experience. They will let you know whether a certain house is a bargain or if it’s a bad idea, so you will make a good decision based on the current market state. Consider the fee that you pay them a price that you put on your time, as you might get a house faster and more easily. Just make sure to pick one with a good reputation and enough experience to be an asset to you.

Have an Inspection Done

Last but not least, pay for an inspection of the house that you settle on so that you know it’s in the state you need it to be. Even if the seller does an inspection of their own, you should also do yours so that you have total peace of mind in the outcome of the inspection. This should be a thorough one, given that 23% or nearly one out of four homeowners admit that they never have their roof inspected, or only do so if there’s a problem.

Use this guide to help you get an amazing home to buy in Denver and you’re likely to enjoy your purchase for a long time to come.