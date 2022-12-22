9 Ways to Decrease Your Energy Bills This Winter

Energy bills are rising in Denver, and it’s no wonder why. As energy costs continue to rise, more Americans are discovering that their heating bills are through the roof. Instead of picking up another job, find key ways to save on your energy bills this winter to save some cash.

Invest in New Windows

One of the critical areas where homes lose heat in Denver is through the windows. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that Americans can save up to $500 by replacing single-pane windows throughout the home. Whether your windows are older or too much heat is seeping out through them, now is as good a time as ever to replace them. Don’t wait until the middle of January to get started on this project. If you opt for vinyl windows, you can save up to 20% on your energy bills.

Pick Up a Doorstop

Houses in Denver can lose a lot of heat through significant door gaps. This is particularly true if the front and back doors have a large gap at the bottom. Place your hand at the bottom of the door to determine if this is a problem. If you feel cold air, you need to put something in front of the door, such as a bean bag doorstop, to keep the cold air outside where it belongs.

Buy Weather Insulated Curtains

Thermal insulated curtains are made from thicker material and have a backing to provide more insulation. This is a great idea if you have old, outdated windows in your home. Insulated curtains can help keep cold air from making its way throughout the room. Considering the average home has 22 windows, this is an excellent investment to consider.

Turn Down the Heat When you Leave

Most people leave the thermostat at a set temperature, but that will not save money on energy bills. Instead, turn down the heat before leaving for work. Then, turn it back up when you get home. If you can, invest in a smart thermostat that you can control with an app. This allows you to adjust the thermostat when you’re not home, so you can turn it up before you leave the office to enjoy a cozy home when you walk through the door.

Reverse Your Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fans often go clockwise to circulate air. However, they should be going in a counterclockwise motion throughout the winter. Hot air rises, meaning most of your heat sits towards the ceiling. When ceiling fans rotate counter-clockwise, they push the heat towards the floor to keep rooms at a more comfortable temperature. Making this small change could help you use your furnace a little less during the winter months.

Change the Furnace Filter

The furnace filter should be changed every year in Denver. The filter helps trap dirt and allergens when cold air enters the furnace. When this filter is dirty, the furnace has to work harder and is less efficient. Because of this, it increases your energy bills.

Keep the Temperature Low

Keeping the thermostat at a comfortable temperature is a must. However, it should be a temperature that’s comfortable while wearing a sweater and a pair of thick socks. When nighttime hits, bundle up with blankets to sleep. This will instantly lower your energy bills in Denver.

Close Doors in Rooms Without Vents

Older houses in Denver are known for not having heater vents. Homeowners that have one or two rooms that don’t, or have a room that is notoriously colder than the rest of the house, should close the doors to those rooms. The cold air from those rooms spreads throughout the house, making the furnace work harder to heat up the house.

Use Heat From the Oven

Homeowners that use their ovens can use the heat that comes from them. After you’re done cooking and turn the oven off, it takes several minutes to cool down. During that period, open the oven door to let the heat out of the oven. This small amount of heat can help keep your house warmer.

Saving money on energy bills in Denver requires making several small adjustments. However, with a little effort, you can save hundreds throughout winter. Check out the rest of the site for more tips and tricks!