6 Things to Do Before Moving to Denver

Moving to a new city can be an exciting and nerve-wracking experience. If you have recently decided to move to Denver, Colorado, you probably have mixed feelings. While the prospect of beginning a new life in the Mile High City is exciting, moving to one of the fastest-growing metropolitan cities in the country can seem daunting.

This article will provide an overview of some important things you need to do before moving, so you can prepare for your move. Whether you’re moving to Denver for work, to start a family, or just because you love the city, read on to find out what you need to do to ensure a smooth transition to your new city.

1. Get Your Finances in Order

Denver has plenty of opportunities, but you should ensure that you have the financial resources available to take advantage of them. That means ensuring you have built up an emergency fund for unexpected expenses and have a realistic budget for your lifestyle. It also means that you should have your debts and bills paid off or at least manageable before moving. This way, you can start your new life in Denver on the right foot instead of being overwhelmed by finances.

2. Learn About Denver

Get to know the city of Denver before you make your move. There are plenty of ways to familiarize yourself with the area, from befriending Denver locals to checking out local sites and experiences. But one of the best ways to learn about a place is through the internet, as 68% of web interactions are initiated using a search engine, according to Brightedge Research. Look up local events, attractions, restaurants, and businesses to get a good idea of what Denver offers, so you can hit the ground running once you arrive.

3. Replace Your Roof

Repairing or replacing your roof may not be at the top of your list, but it’s important to ensure your roof is in peak condition before moving. Replacing your roof could be an investment in the future. Home365 reports that a replacement roof can pay for itself; when a house is sold, owners can recoup 85% or greater of the original investment. In some cases, it’s possible to get back 100% or more of the total cost with a higher price on the sale. Investing in a new roof now means you’ll enjoy the benefits later.

4. Find a School for Your Kids

If you have kids, it’s important to find a quality school for them to attend when you move to Denver. With roughly 33,600 private schools in the U.S. in 2013-2014, there are plenty of options in the area. Research different schools in advance to ensure you find a great fit for your children’s educational needs.

5. Prepare a Moving Plan

Preparing a detailed plan for your move will help you stay organized and ensure you don’t forget anything. The moving plan should include the following:

A checklist of all the tasks that need to be completed

A timeline for each task

A budget for the move

Depending on the complexity and size of the move, the moving plan may also include a budget for hiring services such as movers or rental trucks.

6. Research Your New Job Market

Denver is a thriving city that is home to several major companies. Whether looking for a job or moving to follow a job opportunity, it’s important to get informed about the local job market and industry trends. Additionally, investigate the different wages and salaries for particular positions, and find out the most sought-after skills and qualifications for any given career.

Moving to Denver brings many new and exciting experiences for everyone who chooses to make it their home. The move should go seamlessly with proper planning and preparation, and you will be ready to start your life in the Denver area. Best of luck!