6 Things Denver Homeowners Need to Know About Fire and Water Damage

Fire can be devastating in a home. Did you know that there are about 358,000 house fires annually in the United States? If you’re a Denver homeowner, you must understand how to protect your home from a fire after one occurs. However, it’s vital to know that water can be just as damaging to a home, but it may take longer to notice. Read on for more information.

1. You Can Prevent Fires With Home Upgrades

The best way to deal with fire is to prevent one from occurring in the first place. Installing steel doors protects your home from outsiders 10 times more than wooden doors. In addition to security from theft, such doors are also fireproof. Thanks to roofing technology, you can use the benefits of metal on your roof. According to Bob Villa, a metal roof can last 50 to 70 years. It also provides some of the best available protection from external fires since it’s non-combustible. Frayed wiring can cause electrical fires, so make sure a local electrician makes necessary checks and upgrades to your home grid.

If a fire breaks out, have the right warning system in place. Check that your fire alarm is working by having the local fire department do regular inspections. You should also have a filled extinguisher that’s in an accessible spot in your home.

2. Use Home Upgrades to Prevent Water Damage

Your home can suffer water damage from roof or plumbing leaks. By having regular roof inspections, you can repair vulnerabilities like cracks and holes that make it easy for water to get in during rain or snow storms. A metal roof prevents external fires and makes it hard for water to penetrate due to a lack of seams.

3. Mold is Harmful to Your Health

When your home has a leak, a flood, or is still damp from a fire that’s been put out, it now may be a major breeding ground for mold. Unfortunately, it doesn’t take long for mold to take over your home. According to FEMA, a wet environment can see mold growth within 24 hours after exposure. Having mold in your home can have detrimental effects on your health. It can create or worsen existing respiratory issues like asthma. In addition, if mold goes untreated, it can eat through your home foundation and weaken it. A weakened structure can cave in unexpectedly and become a physical danger to anyone inside.

4. Water Harms Your Structure as Much as Fire Does

It’s no surprise that fire can ruin a home by burning it down or charring the structure. The main difference is that fire damage is obvious and happens quickly. Water damage may take time to reveal itself as breathing becomes harder, allergies worsen due to mold, or you notice stains on walls and ceilings.

5. Restoration Services Can Remove Smoke Odors

It’s never good to breathe in smoke. Whether smoking a cigarette, breathing in second-hand smoke, or inhaling the lingering smoke odor from a recent fire in Denver, your lungs can suffer damage. Such smoke contains toxins, chemicals, and carbon dioxide.

6. Remove Water Used to Put Out the Fire

If your home was saved from destruction by the brave efforts of your local fire department, you have every reason to rejoice. However, think twice about just going back into your home. The dampness left behind is still an issue until everything dries out. That’s why you should hire a water remediation service to repair drywall, floors, and other damaged areas. These professionals will check for mold and use machines to dry the area for your safe return.

Protect your home in Denver from the harmful effects of fire or water. By following the steps above, you and your family can stay safe.