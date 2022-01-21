6 Projects to Complete Before Moving into Your New Denver Home

Moving into your new Denver home is an exciting time. It can also be a bit stressful, but with proper planning, and getting some projects done before you move in, you can reduce the stress and make sure your home is move-in ready. There are five projects that you should complete before you start unloading the moving van.

Prepare for the Move

You are excited, and you cannot wait to get into your new Denver home, but you need to slow down a bit to ensure that your transition is seamless. You do want to make sure that you connect with the movers early in the process, especially if you are moving 500 miles or more, only about 24.7% of movers can relocate you more than 500 miles.

Once you have all your ducks in a row with the movers, consider setting your moving date about a month out from your closing date so you can get the five projects below done before you move in. It may seem a bit torturous to wait an entire month, but getting these projects done before you move in will be easier.

Finish Painting

Making your house in Denver a home starts with adding a color palette that you prefer. Even new site-built homes need a little customization. Painting is a great way to add some personal touches to your home. Of course, it is a lot easier to paint your Denver home before you bring in all of your furniture.

Paint and coatings are a popular way to decorate homes. The paint industry is a $158 billion industry thanks to homeowners and others that love the look of a freshly painted space. Paint before you move in and you won’t have to worry about painting for about five years.

Clean The Chimney

Safety should always be a priority. Property damage from chimney fires rings up at about $120 million a year. There were over 25,000 chimney fires last year alone. Many homeowners neglect this important project. Before you move into your new Denver home, have the chimney inspected and cleaned if necessary.

Change the Locks

Before you move into your new home, change all the exterior locks. This is a step that is often overlooked by new homeowners but is critically important. Replacing the locks is an absolute must. The old homeowners may be wonderful people, but you do need to know who has keys to your home. As a matter of fact, this is such an important step, it should be done before you do anything else. You can DIY a lock replacement or call in a professional locksmith, but you should absolutely make sure it gets done.

Invest in Flooring Upgrades

One of the things that many new homeowners choose to change is the flooring in the home they purchased. There is no better time to upgrade the flooring in your new Denver home than before you move in. Tackling a flooring project before you move your furniture and belongings in means not having to worry about moving things around. It would be a much easier project if nothing must be moved out of the way. Get your flooring projects done before you move in.

Complete Larger Renovations

If you purchased an older Denver home and you plan on remodeling or renovating on a larger scale, stay where you are until the project is done. Some of the bigger things you want to change, like kitchens and bathrooms, will be a lot easier to manage if you are not yet living in a home. There will be plenty of space to get the project done quickly if your belongings are not in the home yet.

Yes, it can be hard to wait to move into a home that you are excited about living in but think of how great it will be if everything is done exactly the way you want it to be done on move-in day. Get these five projects done before you move in and when you do move in you will be able to fully enjoy your new Denver home.