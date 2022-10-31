6 Home Exercises for Those With Disabilities in Denver

While some people with disabilities may feel helpless, that’s not true at all. If you’re disabled, please be aware of your power. While you may not have full mobility, you can still exercise and stay in shape. Exercising helps boost your self-esteem, minimize depression, and release any stress or tension. Perhaps you aren’t sure which exercises are compatible with your current condition. Luckily, there are a few different routines you can try to help manage your health.

1. Weights

Lifting weights can help you get leaner and boost your heart rate. It’s important to start small and avoid over-extending yourself to get started. Give your body time to adjust. Lifting too much weight initially may lead to muscle strains or other serious injuries. Fitness trainers recommend using kettlebells to start. As your body starts to feel stronger, you can add a few more pounds. The more muscles you gain, the more calories you’re actually burning. Lifting weights can be a vital part of your overall routine.

2. Flexibility Training

Flexibility training benefits your body in multiple ways. You’re extending your range of motion, which reduces the likelihood of you suffering a soft tissue injury. If you’re dealing with pain in your joints, flexibility training can help relax the muscles and start the healing process. It’s also recommended that you research different yoga and Pilates classes in Denver. Yoga and Pilates are considered effective forms of flexibility training.

3. Boxing

A recent study noted that there are 2 million new wheelchair users in the United States every year. Luckily, boxing has become a popular workout for people with disabilities in recent years. Even if you’re in a wheelchair, you can still get in a great cardio workout. Increased punching and movement get your heart rate within a few minutes. Boxing is also a great way to build muscle and tone up. If you want to stimulate your abs, lock your core while punching.

4. Endurance Exercises

Endurance exercises can help increase your heart rate and reduce muscle inflammation. Cycling, walking, running, and tennis are good endurance exercises. Water workouts are also beneficial for people who are struggling with mobility issues. Water provides support to injured joints. Swimming is one of the best cardiovascular exercises in the World. In fact, research shows that swimming is the fifth most popular activity in the United States.

5. Strength Training

If you have limited mobility walking around, you can focus on strength training, strength training helps your body build muscle mass, which prevents future injuries. Doing several rounds of chest presses can help you build upper body strength. You would simply hold your upper body against a wall and press away from it. The shoulder press is another good upper-body exercise to consider. You can perform reps using a medicine ball or kettlebell. These strength training exercises will stimulate your core, chest, and shoulders.

6. Virtual Exercises

Mental health is important. Engaging in virtual exercises helps stimulate your mind. Just Dance is a popular game that’s available on all consoles and smartphones. All you have to do is follow along with the dance moves and enjoy a great cardio workout. Virtual gymnastics is another popular game. While a majority of female gymnasts are 11 to 12 years old and most male gymnasts are 9 to 10, anyone of any age can enjoy the health benefits gymnastics offers.

It’s important to focus on breathing while exercising. Take deep breaths to prevent fatigue. Once you’ve finished your workout, make sure that you cool down and give your body a chance to relax. This will help you avoid pulling a muscle or another serious injury. Listen to how your body responds. Don’t try to force your body to work past its limits. Setting a slow pace to start and building up gradually over the coming months is the best way to strengthen your body.

Exercising can help prevent arthritis and other ailments. Use this reference to help develop your personal training regimen.