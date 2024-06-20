6 Essentials for Your Colorado Hike

If you’re preparing to go for a Colorado hike, you’ll need to be well-prepared for days when the temperature changes radically during the day. According to My Colorado Parks, if you choose the famous Rocky Mountain National Park, you’ll have the potential of over 300 miles of hiking trails to explore and the prospect of enjoying the view from the top of the over 14,200-foot Longs Peak. You’ll also be able to enjoy the spectacular alpine lakes in the park. Before you go, ensure you have the essentials you need for your trip.

1. Choose a Great Backpack

When you take your Colorado hike, you must carry all your needs on your back. You’ll want to balance getting a bag large enough to carry the most gear possible while trying to minimize your weight. According to Crazy About Colorado, the ideal backpack for a day hiker should contain your hiking essentials and some emergency supplies. If you’re not an experienced hiker, try to find someone with hiking experience to advise you.

2. Wear Sturdy Hiking Shoes

Your feet will take a beating on any of Colorado’s trails, and a pair of ordinary sneakers won’t do the job. Buy a pair of boots or shoes made specifically for hiking. According to My Colorado Parks, hiking shoes should support your feet and be waterproof and comfortable. Some hikers find that placing insoles on their shoes will help support their feet on Colorado trails. A pair of comfortable socks will also be essential to keep your feet dry and protected from the rigors of hiking.

3. Be Prepared for Emergencies

Safety is essential for any hike – no matter how short that hike may be. You could fall and cut yourself, be attacked by a snake, or be stung by insects or bees. After all, according to Business Wire, 500,000 people go to the emergency room for medical treatment every year due to insect bites or from stings. A first aid kit doesn’t weigh very much, but it is an essential addition to any hiker’s gear.

4. Keep Yourself Adequately Hydrated

You’ll need to drink enough water to avoid dehydration. If you are hiking at high elevations, your sweat will evaporate quickly, so you won’t know you’re sweating. According to the Department of Energy, an average person uses about 75 gallons of water daily. You won’t be able to carry that much water, but you can take a few water bottles and a water purification system.

5. Protect Yourself from the Sun

Avoid too much sun exposure whenever possible. According to Discover RV, the most significant risk of sun exposure and heat will typically occur between 10 AM and 2 PM. Wear a sun hat and sunglasses to shield yourself from too much sun in your eyes. Place a mineral-based sunscreen, like zinc oxide paste, on all your exposed skin areas to protect your skin.

6. Find Your Ideal Vistas

Bring a map of the park or area where you’ll be hiking. Safety should remain your priority, even if you are on a marked trail. You might also find other destinations on a map. Bring a pair of binoculars to get the best possible view from high places. Talk to someone at a camp store to find a pair of light binoculars to carry that will have lenses strong enough to give you a good view.

Your Colorado hike will be a fantastic adventure, and careful preparation will make a big difference to your comfort and safety. Talk to friends who have experience with hiking, especially if they have hiked the same trails you are planning to hike. You can also find information from staff who work at a store that sells camping supplies. Prepare yourself well, and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime!