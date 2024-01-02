6 Common Dental Procedures All Denver Residents Should Be Aware Of

Navigating the world of dental treatments can seem like a labyrinth, particularly for folks in Denver looking to maintain their winning smiles. Fear not, because we’re breaking down the details of common dental procedures you should be aware of to keep those pearly whites in top-notch condition.

1. Dental Check-ups and Cleanings

It’s best to start with the basics. Regular dental check-ups and cleanings are the backbone of good oral health. The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research reveals a staggering statistic: nearly 9 out of 10 adults between the ages of 20 and 64 have experienced some form of tooth decay. Regular visits to your Denver dentist can catch issues early and keep those cavities at bay.

2. Dental Bridges

Dental bridges can be the ideal way to reach a lasting smile. Before you dive into getting a dental bridge, it’s wise to brush up on what it entails. Weekend Dentistry spills the secret that with good at-home care and oral hygiene, your dental bridge can last up to a whopping 15 years! These bridges literally bridge the gap left by missing teeth, providing both cosmetic and functional benefits. They are custom-made restorations that are made from one or more artificial teeth anchored to the natural teeth or dental implants that are next to the artificial teeth.

3. Dental Implants

Let’s talk about dental implants. Dental implants serve as the solid foundation that keeps your smile securely in place. Web MD reports an impressive general success rate of up to 98% for dental implants. Consider dental implants, as they’re like rock-solid bedrock for your replacement teeth and a reliable long-term solution to fill those smiles. If you’re looking for a smile that feels and functions like your natural teeth, dental implants might just be your go-to option.

4. Teeth Whitening

Living in the Mile-High City, you want your smile to shine just as bright. Brightening your smile with teeth whitening can turn those pesky stains and dullness into the dazzling Denver dazzle you’ve longed for. Teeth whitening is often called teeth bleaching. Teeth whitening brightens your smile. Your pearly whites might lose their luster over the years, often dulled by that morning cup of coffee, a smoking habit, simply getting older, or neglecting your brushing and flossing routine. Teeth whitening procedures aim to reduce these stains and enhance the overall appearance of your smile.

5. Root Canal Therapy

A root canal is often the best way to save your teeth. Don’t panic if you hear the words root canal. Think of a root canal as the unsung hero, swooping in to rescue teeth on the brink of loss from infection or decay. With advancements in technology, modern root canals are as comfortable as a cozy evening in your Denver home.

6. Dental Crowns

If your tooth needs extra support or restoration, dental crowns are here to give it the royal treatment. Slipping over your tooth like a tailored glove, a dental crown reinforces its structure and defends it with style to boot. Dental crowns come in different materials, each with pros and cons to weigh.

Dentists craft crowns from a variety of stuff like tough metal alloys for strength or porcelain and ceramic to get that real-tooth look. Porcelain and ceramic crowns are often chosen more often because they have a natural appearance. They are easier to color match to your existing teeth.

Denver folks, keeping your smile bright and healthy is no enigma. Just stay on top of those dental visits. With regular dental check-ups and awareness of common procedures like bridges, implants, and crowns, you’re well on your way to maintaining a healthy and dazzling smile in the heart of the Rockies. Knowing your way around common dental treatments lets you take charge of your oral health with confidence. Smile on, Denver!