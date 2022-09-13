5 Ways to Save on Your Utility Bills in Denver

Home utility bills are at an all-time high and will probably continue increasing. While saddening, most homeowners don’t realize the various steps they can take to reduce energy and water costs. Here are five ways Denver homeowners can save on their utility bills.

1. Use LED Lights

Lighting fixtures can seem like a minor home improvement project, but their effects are significant. Homeowners should replace their traditional light bulbs with compact fluorescent bulbs or light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs, as they have numerous advantages. LED bulbs are more efficient since they emit brighter light for the same power as regular bulbs.

Denver homeowners can install LED bulbs anywhere as they come in various sizes, shapes, and fittings. They have a longer service life. Regular bulbs heat up and may cause burns or fire hazards. On the other hand, LED bulbs are safer to use as they stay cool to the touch. Homeowners should also adopt the habit of turning off the lights when they leave a room.

2. Energy-Efficient Appliances

Most Denver homes have a dishwasher and a washing machine. Homeowners can save on water costs by only running full loads of laundry and dishes as they use the same amount of water and power as the smaller loads. They should also consider cleaning using cold water to cut heating bills. Since Denver home appliances use energy to stay on, homeowners should unplug them whenever not in use to reduce power use.

When making purchases for their Denver home, people need only select energy-certified refrigerators as they run on less energy than their non-certified counterparts. They should also keep the refrigerator door closed to prevent cold air from escaping. It will help keep energy costs low and increase its useful life.

3. Adjust the Thermostat

Crude oil is widely used to heat and power up Denver homes. Statistics show that in 2020, the daily global demand for petroleum and biofuels fell to 91 million barrels. However, the market was estimated to go up to 96.5 million barrels per day in the following year. When the demand for this non-renewable energy is high, its price goes up, and so do the Denver home heating expenses.

Homeowners can help cut overhead costs by adjusting air conditioner (AC) thermostat settings to not too high when it’s cold or too low when it’s hot. While these subtle changes reduce energy bills, homeowners may not even notice the temperature difference. Additionally, homeowners should leave the AC thermostat settings low when vacationing to reduce the heating bill.

4. Install Proper Insulation

Proper insulation on roofs and walls helps regulate a Denver home’s indoor temperatures. According to State Farm, a metal roof can cut Denver’s home cooling costs by 10-25%. It’s because metal roofs provide a radiant barrier against the sun’s ultraviolet and infrared rays, thus keeping the house cooler during summer.

Though often overlooked, the walls in the basement and garage of a Denver home need thermal barrier installation to keep heating and cooling costs minimal. Sealing gaps in doors and windows also keeps warm air from escaping the room during winter. Keeping the windows and doors shut also prevents draught from entering the room.

5. Regular HVAC Maintenance

Keeping HVAC systems in top condition will reduce overhead costs by promoting efficiency and minimizing breakdowns. Research conducted by Data Scope shows that performing maintenance on ventilation, heating, and air conditioning systems will reduce their risk of malfunctioning by up to 95%.

Three times a year you should replace the dirty AC air filters and remove leaves and debris from the compressor on the outdoor AC system. You should also clean the air ducts of their Denver home furnace. Clean systems function efficiently, produce minimal noise, and require fewer maintenance service calls.

Homeowners should turn off lights and appliances when not in use to cut down on electricity costs. To reduce their energy bills, only purchase refrigerators with high energy use ratings. Finally, regular heating and air conditioning system maintenance promotes efficient energy use.