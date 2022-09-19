5 Valuable Changes Denver Homeowners Should Make This Year

As a Denver homeowner, you want your home to be safe and comfortable. If there are aspects of your house that you don’t like, you can always renovate and upgrade your systems. Here are some valuable changes you can make around your house.

1. Get A Metal Roof in Denver

A roof is a major investment, and you should plan it out in advance. If you need to replace your roof, consider all of your options. While metal isn’t the most common building material for a roof, it can be convenient, secure, and less expensive than other options. Remodelingcosts.org states that the return on investment for a new standing seam metal roof is 70% to 87% on resale. This makes it a significant investment whether you’re planning to live in your Denver house for years or if you’re going to sell it soon.

2. Seal Cracks and Holes

While you may not need to seal your home completely, attempt to plug cracks and holes that you find in your walls and foundation. This upgrade helps in a couple of ways. First, it prevents warm or cool air from escaping from your home, which can help you save money on your energy costs. Second, it prevents pests from getting into your house. According to Pest Word, 37% of American homes have seen a rodent this past year. Rats and mice can cause damage and spread germs, so you want to avoid letting them in. Fill in the holes they’ll use to get into your home and you won’t need to worry as much about infestation.

3. Finish Your Basement

A finished basement can add comfortable living space to your home. There are many ways to use that space, from another housing unit to a new bedroom. If you’re considering finishing your basement, take some time to decide what your family needs and how it would be possible to fulfill these needs with the basement. While finishing your basement is an investment, it is one that can improve the resale value of your home and prevent you from needing to find another house that fits your family’s needs.

4. Upgrade Your HVAC

Your HVAC system is an essential part of keeping your home safe and comfortable. It needs to be maintained regularly if you want it to work correctly. According to HomeAdvisor, service your HVAC system twice a year: once before using the air conditioning and once before using the heating. If your HVAC is wearing down, consider upgrading your system. This could be a great opportunity to change your heating system or install central air in your home. These upgrades will keep your family more comfortable while also increasing the value of your home.

5. Create A Denver Home Office

If you or anybody else in your Denver house works from home, either partially or completely, a home office is a terrific way to use any extra space you may have. Install an office and make sure that it has everything you need to work from home. While you might not need it all the time, it can have major benefits for your career, as well as your work/life balance. So consider the things you would need in order to do your job, then build your office to suit those needs. This can be a precious investment in your future.

There are many ways you can improve your Denver home that both increase your quality of life and bring up the value of your house. As you consider your options, keep these tips in mind. Then choose some that fit your needs!