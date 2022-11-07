5 Tips for Moving to Denver During the Winter Months

Sometimes, it becomes necessary to move to a different place. You might not have control over when you move. If you’re making a big move during the winter, it’s important to make sure you’ve got all your bases covered. If you’d like some tips for moving to Denver in winter, read on to see five helpful tips that you can use.

1. Pack Early

The most important thing to do is to pack early and make sure that everyone is in one spot. Don’t wait until it’s time to move before you start to look for some final pieces, as this is a sensitive time of year to move. You need to be ready to get going the moment your movers arrive because the weather can change suddenly and without warning. With around 40 million tons of road salt used every year, it’s important to make sure your moving vehicle is up to snuff, as well. In addition, plan your travel route early on to avoid surprises.

2. Hire Moving Services

When moving in the winter, it’s best to hire a professional moving service. They’ll likely have experience in moving during winter, which can save you a lot of hassle and help keep your items safe. Look for one early on so that you don’t have trouble finding one when you’re ready to go. Ask any questions that you need to ask before committing to anything and you’ll be able to get a clear way ahead.

3. Avoid Cardboard Boxes

Cardboard boxes may be the best-known way to pack your items when you’re moving, but it’s best to avoid them this time. This is because they won’t offer any protection against the weather and they’ll leave your items at risk of getting destroyed easily. Plastic bags won’t be the best solution either, but you can use plastic containers instead. These will enable you to get your items easily from one point to another and you can be sure of their safety. Note that the average American moves 11 times in their lifetime. If this sounds like you, then you should have an idea of what to do and what not to do during a move. One of the important lessons you’ll learn is that packing is important to do correctly.

4. Watch the Weather

Since it’s winter and the weather is already harsh, this may sound redundant. But it’s important to listen to the weather forecast so that you know exactly what you’re going to be up against. If there’s a patch of particularly rough weather up ahead or where you’re planning on moving to, you may be better off putting your plans on pause. This can help you stay safe and avoid the issues that come up with troublesome weather while you’re on the road. Note that commercial vehicles usually weigh around 80,000 pounds and passenger cars weigh 3,000 pounds, so you should plan to move with facts like these in mind.

5. Prepare Your Home

Last but not least, take time to prepare your home before you move in. Make sure that the house you want to occupy is in a good state and it’s ready to host you and keep you all warm and cozy. Check details such as electricity, the furnace, water, and such so that you can be sure that you’ll be comfortable at the end of the exercise. If you have children and pets, prepare their spaces fully and in advance and you’ll have a much easier time settling in.

Keep these details in mind when moving to Denver during the winter. Doing so may give you an easier time and help you and your property stay safe. Make sure that you have everything planned and have a contingency plan just in case. You’ll look back on the move with a smile when you do this.