5 Things Parents Need to Do After Moving to Denver

Moving to Denver is an exciting time. If you have recently moved to Denver or are gearing up for the move, as a parent, there are a few things you need to get done to ensure a smooth transition. Here are five things you can do to make your move to Denver smoother with kids.

1. Pick a School

Denver has a lot of great schools. Decide early on if you want to go public or private with your child’s education. According to the Department of Education, 34,576 private schools in the United States educate about 5.7 million kids from preschool to twelfth grade. Of course, where you send your children to school is entirely up to you.

Denver has an excellent public school system. Gathering all the information you can before the move will make it easier to get your children enrolled. Make sure you get their old-school records before you move. It will make it easier to enroll them in their new school.

2. Find a Dentist and a Pediatrician

A good way to locate a dentist and pediatrician in Denver is to ask your current providers for a referral. If they can’t provide you with one, consider calling the American Dental Association for a dentist and the American Pediatric Association for a doctor. You must arrange for care providers ASAP.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 42% of kids from two to 11 will get cavities. Continuation of care after the move to Denver is essential to your child’s health.

3. Find a Community

If your child was playing sports in your old location, it is important that they can continue doing what they love to do in Denver. Locate sports outlets for your children. Many communities have recreational leagues for football, baseball, basketball, and soccer. Your child needs to be able to continue playing sports if they arrive in the middle of the school year.

Participating in team sports is a great way for them to continue playing what they love, it is a great way to meet new friends. Of course, you will get to meet new people as well.

4. Involve Them in Making the House a Home

Get the kids involved in making your new house a home. Plant shrubs and other plants around the property together. Well-maintained trees and shrubs will increase your property value by up to 14%, but more importantly, it will be a symbolic milestone for your children. Making a big deal of planting a tree will help your children adjust to putting down “new roots” of their own.

Picking paint colors, gardening together, and setting up the home will make them feel like a part of the family team. Get them involved in making Denver their home.

5. Get Out and Explore

There is no better way to help your children fall in love with Denver than to explore it together. There are plenty of things to do and see that are perfect family activities. Make a list of all the things you and the children would like to do and see, then start checking off the list. Making the move fun and framing it as a new adventure (which it is) will help them to get excited about the move.

It can be hard for children to move, even when you are moving to an exciting place like Denver. With a little planning, you can make the transition easier for them and get everyone on board with starting this new chapter. Learn more about moving to Denver today.