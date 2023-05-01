5 Things Every Denver Family Should Do After Adopting a Dog

Adopting a dog comes with many responsibilities and complications, so you should be prepared. According to the National Pet Owners Survey from 2021-2022 by the American Pet Products Association, approximately 70% of households in the United States have a pet. That’s over 90 million families, including Denver families, who had to adapt their homes for their pups. Let’s find out more!

1. Get Your Home Ready

Some people try to get through this step before they bring the dog home, but it’s alright if you don’t have time. Your home probably has many delicate items, such as art, decorations, crystal pieces, etc. It’s best to consider hiding or putting them in safer places. Your dog could get zoomies, which are unpredictable, and you need to prevent any injuries or accidents.

You should also understand that pets shed hair, and you’ll need to add more cleaning time to your routine or change some things at home. According to Angi, a regular carpet has a lifespan of five to 15 years, depending on what type of fabric it is, how it’s cleaned, and how much foot traffic it experiences. Some people prefer to remove their rugs once they get a dog to avoid the hassle.

2. Buy Everything They Need

Dogs are a serious commitment; they’ll need food and water, bowls, toys, leashes, brushes, beds, gates, treats, etc. You should buy the most basic items before you bring the dog over so you can feed and walk it properly. Some homeowners also get a dog’s house because they don’t want the pet inside, while others have a special room for them. Most people let their pets roam the house freely.

All those choices are fine if you give them enough love, attention, and exercise. You just need to be careful. Some people think they’re safe in a basement, but that might not be true. According to Sanitred.com, approximately 38% of basements with moisture issues eventually spread mold and fungi. That can be extremely dangerous for your pet and family.

3. Let Your Dog Explore and Start to Train

You should give your adopted dog time to explore and adapt after bringing it to your Denver home. Let them sniff around, especially if you have set up a particular space for them. However, it’s essential to start training immediately. If they want to pee, take them outside, unless you have an alternative for indoor necessities, so they can learn where they’re allowed to go.

Warn them about specific places so they can understand boundaries. Sometimes, setting up a pet gate in a few areas is beneficial, but they should learn what ‘no’ means. If you need help training them, consider hiring a professional. Getting them settled into your home is crucial, or you’ll have many headaches ahead.

4. Make Sure Your Family Knows Their Responsibilities

Teaching your children about duties and chores through a pet is always a fantastic idea. You can assign some tasks, like feeding or grooming, to your kids. This will show them how to be responsible, and it will help with their development. Your children must also know about dog boundaries and behavior. They should understand that animals are not toys.

Therefore, be watchful if your kids are too young to understand that dogs need their space sometimes. Teach them not to pull their hair or tails. Protecting your dog is everyone’s responsibility.

5. Check the Veterinary Clinics Nearby

Denver has many veterinarians, but you must find the best for your puppy and family. You can begin your search by visiting the closest one, checking how they treat the animals and how they answer your concerns. Trust your instincts, and don’t be afraid to go somewhere else if you don’t feel comfortable.

Your adopted dog won’t have any problems adapting to your Denver home if you follow this advice, and your family will enjoy the beauty of having a furry companion at home. Go ahead and start the adoption process today!