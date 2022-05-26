5 Home Improvement Ideas for Denver Homes

As a homeowner in Denver, you may be wondering what home improvements you can work on. These should be those that yield high returns and don’t cost as much to do as well as those you can DIY. Here are five examples of the home improvement projects you can put on your to-do list.

1. Seal Your Driveway

If it has been more than three years since you sealed your driveway, this is one project you should do right away. If it’s concrete, there’s a formula and sealant you should use. If it’s asphalt, on the other hand, there’s also a formula and specific sealant. It’s also part of the 94% of the 2.6 million miles of paved roads in the United States, as shared by the National Asphalt Pavement Association. Some steps, though, are similar, and these are the cleaning and filling holes so you have a nice, even surface to work on.

2. Paint Your Walls

You can freshen your home’s interior by giving the walls a fresh coat of paint. Pick a neutral color that matches your window treatments, upholstery, and even decor. This will allow everything to stay in synchrony and avoid disrupting it all, leaving you with no choice but to upgrade everything else. To ensure you paint the walls well, read some guides on how to do it online and get all the supplies you need. If possible, enlist the help of a friend or two, or your family, so you can get it done much faster. This is an upgrade that will cost a small amount of money but that will have a big impact on the way your home looks and feels.

3. Fix Your Roof

Your roof may have weathered a lot of storms and is now damaged. If this is the case, enlist the help of a roofing contractor to fix it for you so it doesn’t get more damaged than it already is. If it’s already at the end of its lifespan, replace it altogether so you can enjoy the benefits of having a new, dependable roof over your head. Keep in mind that different roofs have different lifespans and ROI, with a new asphalt shingle roof, for example, boasting an ROI of roughly 62%.

4. Seal Your Doors and Windows

Check your doors and windows to find out if they have any cracks and gaps in their frames. If they do, get some weather stripping and caulk to seal them so they stop leaking treated air. This should be one of the fastest home improvements you can do, so don’t ignore it. If your home features drafty, single-pane windows, you can upgrade to double-pane ones if you have the money. This will enable you to make even more savings in terms of the energy you use from your HVAC.

5. Upgrade Your Kitchen and Bath

Finally, these two spaces enjoy the highest traffic in most homes, so it’s only fitting to give them an upgrade. A mini-upgrade could involve changing the trim, installing energy-saving appliances, and refinishing the walls and wet areas. For the last one, you could use ceramic tiles to achieve amazing results. 2.84 billion square feet of ceramic tiles were used in the United States in 2020. This shows that many people are seeing the benefits of getting ceramic tiles for their homes, and you can be one of them as well.

These five home improvement ideas for your home in Denver are potentially amazing ones if done right. If you have any doubts as to your abilities and knowledge, call an expert to help you get the results you want.