5 Garage Maintenance Tasks You Need to Perform Before Fall

While there is no specific season when you can organize your garage, there are several things you can work on to get ready for autumn in Denver. Follow these tips to keep your garage in functional shape before fall arrives.

1. Check the Walls and Foundation

Inspect the garage walls’ interior and exterior, looking for mold build-up and cracks. If cracks are bigger than a quarter inch in width, get them repaired by a local Denver construction expert. Water pooling in a spot on the garage floor is a clear sign the foundation is uneven. You can repair the floor, covering up the cracks and holes using a concrete resurfacer and a dry powder-leveling cement mix. Cleaning the garage floor and resurfacing can take a day.

2. Repair the Roof

Inspect the roof for leaves and other debris. Examine the vents for blockages such as leaves, moss, and roof insulation, and remove the build-up so that air flows again. Next, look at the flashing. If the flashing has slipped, a roofing expert will seal it with a permanent sealant. Fortunately, the average lifespan of a roof is 20 to 50 years, which means you shouldn’t need to make repairs too often.

3. Fix your Garage Door

There isn’t a specific season in Denver when you must repair your garage door, but summer is the best time to watch and listen as your garage door opens and closes. Reduce the stress on your door opener and improve its longevity by cleaning and lubricating the moving parts. You can achieve this using lithium grease on the roller brackets and the garage door tracks. A well-insulated garage door maintains the ambient temperature in your house if your garage is attached. The garage door is the largest opening to your house, so it plays a significant role in the thermal efficiency of your home. If you upgrade to a more energy-efficient garage door model, you can save up to 25% on your monthly energy bill.

4. Reorganize Your Garage

Organize your garage the same way you organize other rooms in your house. A well-organized garage reflects the owner’s pride in their home. Start decluttering yours today by sorting out items like old furniture, appliances, children’s toys, and other unused things you might have lying around. Next, figure out how to give them away either through donations or arranging for a yard sale.

A spacious garage has better utilization options. You can create shelves and hooks to store items, including bulkier containers that normally occupy floor space. The ceiling can accommodate storage racks where items not often used can be stored. All this is further proven by the fact that 90% of realtors believe anyone buying a home wants their garage to provide more functionality than just parking vehicles.

5. Institute Safety Measures

Once you have fixed the needed repairs and decluttered the garage space, reinspect it. By doing this, you’ll ensure your garage will not be the cause of accidents such as fires, falls, and tripping hazards. This inspection includes checking if the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

Invest in new smart detectors to alert you of fire when you’re away by sending messages to your phone. They also reduce the number of false alarms in that they can sense and distinguish between real fires and cooking fumes.

Use machines to ease your cleaning work, such as pressure washers and blowers. Maximize the space in the garage for useful activities by marking the spaces out in a strategic manner. Getting ready for the cooler seasons in Denver requires homeowners to adhere to safety guidelines as well as meet the city’s requirements.