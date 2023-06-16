5 Fun Things to Do in Denver

Denver is one of the highest cities in the country, being at 5,280 feet above sea level. Elevators in the U.S. travel 7.2 trillion feet or 1.36 billion miles annually, and you may travel a similar distance if you take advantage of the vast local hiking opportunities. So, if you’re interested in some fun things to do in Denver, you won’t be at a loss for opportunity. Read on for more information.

1. Take in a Sports Game

Do you enjoy a good sports game? See the Denver Broncos if you’re there during the football season. If not, there are other sports and events you can see at Mile High Stadium. For basketball, catch the Denver Nugget Nuggets scoring points. Are you a baseball fan? Make sure you catch the Colorado Rockies in action.

2. Go Skiing

If you love snow, Denver is the perfect place to be. While the ski resorts aren’t right in the city, you can visit them a short distance away. Some popular areas to go skiing include the Loveland Ski Area, Winter Park Resort, Echo Mountain, and the Keystone Resort. Skiing is a fun activity you can do with friends and family. Since the area is known for skiing, it’s a great place for beginners to come and take lessons, as well as for pros to come and show off their amazing skills on the slopes.

3. Hit The Gun Range

Do you want a fun and safe way to practice your aim in Denver? You must be at least 21 years old to get a permit to carry a firearm in Colorado. If you’re of age, consider visiting one of the many ranges in the area. Choose from the BluCore Shooting Centre, Colorado Rifle Club, Family Shooting Center, and the Centennial Gun Club, among many others. It’s an activity that allows you to learn how to safely handle a gun for hunting or house protection.

4. Visit Larimer Square

Every major city has a heart that any visitor or local should visit, and Denver is no different. Larimer Square is in downtown Denver. It’s located in the historical part of the city, as it was the original downtown. Today, people go there to enjoy the amazing selection of beers and fun shopping sprees. Go there for a spa treatment or enjoy Michelin Star restaurants. Check out the small business owners and independent shops. Whatever you want to enjoy, Larimer Square has it for you.

5. Go Hiking

According to House Grail, almost 90% of people prefer being at home after painting an interior room. However, staying inside may be hard to do in a city like Denver, no matter how nice your interior paint looks. Even if you’re not a skier, there are many other ways to enjoy the outdoors in the Mile High City. One of the best ways to do so is to get comfortable shoes and go hiking. The local scenery is amazing thanks to the abundant trees and mountain views. You can go hiking in the Rocky Mountain National Park, Dinosaur Ridge Trail, or St. Mary’s Glacier. You don’t have to be a hiking pro to enjoy these trails, as the levels can change from easy to difficult. Even if you’re not too much into the hiking itself, it’s a great opportunity to go and take your camera for some amazing scenic shots.

Denver is a city that has several opportunities for anyone visiting or living there. Are you a nature lover? Go hiking, skiing, or practice your nature photography. If you want to go to a ball game or sit inside and watch it on TV, there are plenty of local teams to cheer on. Grab a beer and socialize with the other excited visitors in the popular city or mingle amongst the locals. Whatever you choose, you’re bound to have a fun time in the city.