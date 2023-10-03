5 Common Teen Behaviors That Denver Parents Should Look Out For

Are you a parent living in Denver? If you have teenagers, you may have begun to notice some changes in behavior that may alarm you, but are common in many teens. Here is an overview of some teen behavior that you shouldn’t be surprised to see.

1. Lying

Don’t be surprised if your teenager begins to tell little white lies. In some cases, your teens may tell big ones. Even the most rebellious teenager doesn’t want to get in trouble with their parent. Therefore, your Denver teen may have lied about where they’re at or who they’re hanging out with because they don’t want to disappoint you or get into an argument.

2. Experimenting with Substances

Unfortunately, substance abuse isn’t restricted to adults. According to Freedom Recovery, there is 40-60% that someone can inherit addiction. Even if you’re clean and sober now, if you’ve ever had any type of addiction issues, whether it was drugs, alcohol, or nicotine, don’t be surprised if your Denver teen also has those issues. If your teen is showing signs that they’re experimenting with drugs or alcohol, don’t be afraid to talk to them and get them help. Be honest with them and discuss how you dealt with it and how you can help them.

3. Anxiousness

Be patient if your teen is showing signs of anxiousness. After all, anybody can be anxious, especially in such a driven society. Remember, being a teen is even more competitive and pressure-filled than ever. Teens are dealing with competing for college, paying for college, social media likes, and an unsure economy. According to the National Institutes of Mental Health, an estimated 22.8% of adults with anxiety had serious impairment, and 33.7% had moderate impairment. So your anxious teenager won’t necessarily become impaired just because of some stress, especially if you can help them with healthy coping mechanisms.

4. Developing Depression

According to the CDC, one in five people are living with mental illness, and many of them are teens. As mentioned, being a teenager is harder than ever. So some teens may go beyond the occasional anxiousness into depression. Unfortunately, school bullying hasn’t gone away and has continued to increase. Thanks to the Internet and social media, cyberbullying has made it possible for kids to be bullied on a different level than before. Things have gotten so bad that suicide has become the second leading cause of death among American teens.

Of course, school and social pressures aren’t the only reason why your Denver teen may be showing signs of depression. Like addiction, your teen could inherit depression from you, their other parent, or grandparent. That’s why it’s important to be extra conscious of changes in your teen’s behavior when depression runs in your family. If your teen has suddenly lost interest in life, friends, or hobbies, or developed changes in eating habits, it could be a sign of depression.

5. Showing Defiance

It’s important to raise children with discipline and respect. However, don’t be surprised if your Denver teen begins to show some defiance. As they become older teens, they’re going to want to exhibit their independence more. So your super obedient and once quiet kid may now begin to question you more and talk back in ways that may seem out of character. Remember you were young once, and you may have also had disagreements with your parents that you later got past.

Living in Denver with a teen may pose as many challenges as highlights. After all, being a parent and watching your child develop from a teen into an adult is a beautiful thing. You may see behaviors in your child that may be off-putting, but remember you were once in their shoes.