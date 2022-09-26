5 Car Maintenance Tasks to Perform Before Fall Is Over

It’s no secret that taking good care of your car can keep it in good shape for a long time. It’s even more important to ensure that it’s in good shape as the end of fall draws near in Denver. Read on to see five maintenance tasks that you need to perform on your car before fall comes to an end.

1. Check the Brakes

There’s no overstating the importance of having good brakes for your car. With faulty brakes, you may be at a higher risk of getting involved in an automotive accident. If your brake pads are left with four millimeters or less of friction material, this is a sure sign that you need to either replace or resurface them. If they’re at three millimeters or less, then they are a safety hazard and must be replaced immediately. Note that auto mechanics diagnose and repair problems with vehicle systems like climate control systems, engines, and even brakes. This means your mechanic is likely to help you identify problems with any of these systems and provide solutions.

2. Change the Filters

Your car’s engine has an air filter system which should be changed in order to maintain the efficiency of your engine. This is done by getting rid of debris that has built up in your air filters and is clogging them, lowering their efficacy. Your oil filters need to be changed on a regular basis for similar reasons. When they’re too clogged by debris to work as they should, you may have a hard time getting your car to run optimally. You will notice that it’s not as efficient as it should be. Check your manufacturer’s instructions on how often you should have these filters changed and don’t ignore this specification.

3. Rotate the Tires

You need to rotate your tires every 5,000 to 7,000 miles. Doing so makes sure that they won’t wear out unevenly and make it risky for you to drive your car. Rotating your tires on a regular basis can also extend their lifespan, which means you won’t need to spend money on replacements quite as often. That said, it is important to purchase snow tires before fall ends. As long as you rotate them and change them out with the seasons, these tires should last a long time, as well.

4. Check the Lights

Your car’s lights not only help you see while you drive, but they also help you to be seen by other people on the road. This enhances road safety for you and other drivers, so it’s a good idea to check your lights as fall comes to an end in Denver. This is especially important because it gets dark much earlier as fall comes to a close. From the brake lights to the headlights, you should visually inspect each to make sure it’s working. If you need to replace your headlights, then it’s advisable to replace both of them at the same time.

5. Check the Fluids

Finally, ensure that your vehicle’s fluids are all at the recommended levels. This is because they cool, lubricate, and perform other roles to ensure that the engine functions properly. These fluids include brake fluid, coolant, engine oil, automatic transmission fluid, and power steering fluid. You may either have these checked by a professional or do it yourself if you have the necessary equipment. Every year, Americans drive their trucks and cars around 10,000 miles annually, and it’s important to ensure you don’t drive longer than is required without checking your car’s fluids.

Keep these car maintenance tasks in mind as the seasons change. Doing so will enable you to keep your car in good shape and maintain road safety while driving on Denver’s roads.