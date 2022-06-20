4 Things Homeowners in Denver Need to Know About Their Roofs

Homeowners should always ensure that their home’s roof is in a good state so that the entire house is appealing and secured from the elements. Read on to see the four things that every homeowner in Denver needs to know about their roof.

1. Knowing the Signs of Different Degrees of Damage Is Important

Over time, your roof may suffer damage from different scenarios such as harsh weather events. This makes it important to know what to look out for in order to stay alert for any potential issues with your roof. This could allow you to act in time to remedy issues before they become more extensive and expensive to fix. In a consumer survey, homeowners said that they were most likely to repair their roofs after weather damage, with 65% of them saying that this was their main motivation to do so. When you know the signs of serious damage, you may be even more motivated to seek immediate help if you spot them, and this can be helpful.

2. Keeping it Clean Is Crucial

A clean roof is one that’s not overly burdened by debris that has settled on it over different seasons. This debris is not only unpleasant to look at, but it’s also a major factor in making your roof a lot more prone to damage. This is because it makes it harder for water to flow off the roof as it’s supposed to, and these pockets of dampness and moisture can create weak spots on your roof that deteriorate rapidly. A dirty roof also offers breeding grounds to vermin and it can be untidy and even dangerous when a family of rodents or frogs moves in. A simple sweeping of your roof and gutters should leave them clean and functioning well.

3. It’s Important to Inspect it Regularly

Regular roof inspections help you know if there is any issue that you have to fix. Because of this, they can help you maintain your roof in working order for a good part of its lifespan. If your roof is more than 10 years old, it’s recommended to have it inspected by a roofing contractor. They will be able to spot any problems and provide you with possible solutions for them, and this makes it worth it. If you’ve lived in your Denver home for close to a decade, have it inspected right away even if you can’t see any problems, because prevention will be better than cure.

4. If Replacing, Choose the Right Material

Finally, remember that not all roofing materials are created equally. Take care when choosing the material to replace your roof with if it has come to the point of requiring replacement. Do thorough research and seek the help of an expert roofing contractor to ensure that you get the best roof for your climate, your home, and other factors. The 2019 cost versus value report by Remodeling found that the average homeowner in America spends $22,636 on a new asphalt shingle roof whose quality is midrange. This roof increases the home’s value by a whole $15,427 on average, and this is 68% of the investment, a great return when all things are considered. Set a reasonable budget and plan to get a roof that won’t cause issues in a short time, and that will work well with any additions you may want to install in the future, such as solar panels.

Remember to always involve an expert in your roofing issues and keep the factors above in mind. This should help give your Denver home’s roof an amazing lifespan. You’ll also be able to make the right call and avoid a host of expensive and inconvenient emergencies surrounding your roof.