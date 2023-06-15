4 Situations Where Denver Homeowners Will Want to Call a Licensed Plumber

Plumbing is one of the most important aspects of any given home. It can make the difference between having a safe and comfortable home and having one that’s not functional and that’s prone to water damage. It’s best to avoid the issues that can come up as a result of troublesome plumbing rather than wait to fix them when they come up. This calls for you to know the situations when you need to call a licensed plumber to your home in Denver, and four of them are outlined below.

1. There Are Persistent Clogs

If you seem to be struggling with a clog practically every other day, this is a major sign to call a professional Denver plumber right away. That’s because clogs can be a sign of something caught in the plumbing, and if they persist, that means that the issue is not as small as one that would simply need a DIY solution. According to Kitchen Infinity, one out of 10 adults in the United States have needed a plumber in the past year. This may have been because of a number of issues including clogs. A plumber will come with special tools that can help you unclog your plumbing without having to rely on drain cleaners, which aren’t the best option for the environment.

2. You Have Leaks

If you’ve noticed a leak or two somewhere in or around your home where there hasn’t been one, call a plumber right away. They will help you deal with the leak and make sure that you’re no longer losing water that you’ll have to pay for. This can be confirmed by the fact that if you have a water heater, toilet, faucet, or any other plumbing appliance that has a leak, you could be wasting over 3,000 gallons of water a year. Since a leak may be indicative of a bigger problem, it’s best to have a professional perform a thorough inspection that’s going to ascertain that there’s nothing else that’s out of place.

3. You’re Working on a Remodel

If you have a home remodeling project in spaces like the bathroom or kitchen, it’s best to involve a professional plumber. This is especially the case if it’s a major remodel that will see you affect the original layout of these spaces. With an estimated 480,600 licensed plumbers in the United States alone, according to Comfy Living, you can be sure it won’t be especially hard for you to find a good one. Let them know about your plans so that they can advise you accordingly on the best way to proceed. This can help you save time and money by avoiding interfering with either water or gas lines, both of which a professional plumber can help you with. If you do need to move them around, you know that this will be done well if there’s a professional on site.

4. For Issues With the Sewer Lines

Finally, if there are any issues involving your home’s sewer lines, you’re better off calling a good plumber. This is because sewer lines are not just messy and smelly, but they also pose a serious hazard to health. From bacteria to noxious fumes, there are many things that you may not be prepared to deal with when it comes to sewer lines. A professional will be trained on how to safely handle these, and they’ll also have the right tools, equipment, and protective gear. This means that the job will be a lot safer for them to do than it would be for you.

If you’re dealing with any of these scenarios, it’s best to call a plumber to your home. They’ll help you get the job done fast and safely, making it worth the money that you pay. Make sure that they’re reputable and have ample experience so that you can get your money’s worth.