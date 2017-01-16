Spooled Rebar On Its Way to the United States

Every year, wholly 69% of steel is recycled in North America. In Denver, a popular recycling company is attempting to increase its recycling turnout by purchasing two Front Range companies.

According to The Denver Post, Atlas Metal and Iron Corp. has purchased Wise Recycling I in Colorado Springs and Aurora. Wise Recycling focuses on the processing and purchasing of both ferrous and non-ferrous materials.

“The addition of Wise Colorado and its great staff are a perfect fit for our company; it will bolster our position in the Colorado scrap market,” said CEO and President Mike Rosen. “It will open up many doors for our current customers as well as new customers, giving them three full service operations to recycle with across the state.”

On a national scale, the metal recycling industry will soon see its first U.S. based spooled rebar.

“Spooled rebar has many advantages over traditional loose-wound coiled rebar that give fabricators a competitive advantage,” said Tracy Porter, Executive Vice President of Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Operations. “Traditional coiled rebar’s cooling process inherently causes twisting in the bar. Spooled rebar has a no-twist design which alleviates the challenges associated with fabricating loose-wound coiled rebar.”

YAHOO! Finance reports that CMC announced in early 2017 that the company will be the first and only producer of hot-rolled, spooled rebar throughout the entire country. The organization plans to begin production sometime during 2017 and will begin shipping the spooled rebar in the spring of 2018.

CMC and all of its subsidiary companies focus on the marketing, manufacturing, and recycling of steel and metal products. They have numerous metal recycling facilities spread out across the United States and in various international markets.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this new, more efficient product to our fabricating customers,” Ported added.